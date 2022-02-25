Dundee reveal date and ticket prices for Scottish Cup quarter-final with Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The date for Dundee’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Rangers has been confirmed.

The Dark Blues were drawn against the Gers at Dens Park after beating Peterhead in the fifth round.

Goals from Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan were enough to see off the League One side.

The tie set up a difficult draw against the Ibrox side, with the date for the tie now being announced, following the result of their Europa League game with Borussia Dortmund.

Ticket prices

The sides will meet at Dens on Sunday March 13, with a 4pm kick off.

Prices for the game, which will be shown live on Premier Sports, are as follows:

Adults – £30

Concessions/students – £22

Under 12s – £15

Tickets will go on sale online on Sunday and in store from the Ticket Office at 10am on Monday morning.