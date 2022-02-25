Dundee reveal date and ticket prices for Scottish Cup quarter-final with Rangers By Scott Lorimer February 25 2022, 3.53pm Updated: February 25 2022, 5.39pm Jordan McGhee closes down Glen Kamara when Dundee faced Rangers at Dens Park earlier in the season. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The date for Dundee’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Rangers has been confirmed. The Dark Blues were drawn against the Gers at Dens Park after beating Peterhead in the fifth round. Goals from Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan were enough to see off the League One side. The tie set up a difficult draw against the Ibrox side, with the date for the tie now being announced, following the result of their Europa League game with Borussia Dortmund. Ticket prices The sides will meet at Dens on Sunday March 13, with a 4pm kick off. Prices for the game, which will be shown live on Premier Sports, are as follows: Adults – £30 Concessions/students – £22 Under 12s – £15 Tickets will go on sale online on Sunday and in store from the Ticket Office at 10am on Monday morning. Dundee fans will be vital to Premiership survival hopes insists manager Mark McGhee Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ogren hits out over ‘police veto’ that killed off Dundee United v Celtic Scottish Cup date switch Dundee United reveal date and ticket details for Celtic Scottish Cup clash after pricing wrangle with Hoops Dundee fans will be vital to Premiership survival hopes insists manager Mark McGhee Dundee’s postponed St Mirren match gets new date ahead of Rangers Scottish Cup clash