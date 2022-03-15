Callum Davidson: St Johnstone ‘running out of time’ to drag other teams down but Ross County form provides inspiration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s loss to Ross County remains Callum Davidson’s biggest frustration of a largely positive spell of Premiership football.

But the Dingwall side’s form since the two teams clashed in the Highlands serves as his biggest inspiration.

A goal to the good at half-time in the Dingwall contest, Saints were on course to close within one point of their opponents.

The second half collapse saw the gap extended to seven, however.

Those 45 minutes proved to be the spark County needed to put momentum back in their league campaign and they have won their subsequent two games – moving into the top six and 12 points ahead of the Perth men.

Catching Malky Mackay’s side appears out of the question for Saints.

County’s change of gear is evidence that they shouldn’t be giving up hope of involving Aberdeen in the relegation battle, though.

‘If we do win games, you never know’

“The teams are quite far away from us as things stand,” said Davidson.

“But Ross County getting into the top six has shown what you can do if you get a run of victories.

“That’s why the game up there against them was so disappointing.

“At 1-0 up it was a huge opportunity to put pressure on them.

“Look how well they’ve done since then.

“We’re running out of time to put pressure on teams above us but that’s still what we want to do, while obviously making sure we rise to the challenge of finishing above Dundee.

“There’s 24 points to play for and I think we’ve got games coming up we can win.

“If we do win games, you never know.”