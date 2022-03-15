Callum Davidson: St Johnstone ‘running out of time’ to drag other teams down but Ross County form provides inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone ‘running out of time’ to drag other teams down but Ross County form provides inspiration

By Eric Nicolson
March 15 2022, 7.45am Updated: March 15 2022, 8.27am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson during the recent game against Ross County.
St Johnstone’s loss to Ross County remains Callum Davidson’s biggest frustration of a largely positive spell of Premiership football.

But the Dingwall side’s form since the two teams clashed in the Highlands serves as his biggest inspiration.

A goal to the good at half-time in the Dingwall contest, Saints were on course to close within one point of their opponents.

The second half collapse saw the gap extended to seven, however.

Those 45 minutes proved to be the spark County needed to put momentum back in their league campaign and they have won their subsequent two games – moving into the top six and 12 points ahead of the Perth men.

Catching Malky Mackay’s side appears out of the question for Saints.

County’s change of gear is evidence that they shouldn’t be giving up hope of involving Aberdeen in the relegation battle, though.

‘If we do win games, you never know’

“The teams are quite far away from us as things stand,” said Davidson.

“But Ross County getting into the top six has shown what you can do if you get a run of victories.

“That’s why the game up there against them was so disappointing.

“At 1-0 up it was a huge opportunity to put pressure on them.

“Look how well they’ve done since then.

“We’re running out of time to put pressure on teams above us but that’s still what we want to do, while obviously making sure we rise to the challenge of finishing above Dundee.

“There’s 24 points to play for and I think we’ve got games coming up we can win.

“If we do win games, you never know.”

St Johnstone injury news: Shaun Rooney, Callum Booth, Jamie McCart and Tom Sang all set for Motherwell match

