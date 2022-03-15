Fife addict jailed for Christmas Day theft and assaulting father

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Glenrothes addict who followed his father off a bus and attacked him for drug money and then stole his wallet on Christmas Day has been jailed for 209 days.

Andrew Gourlay, 38, of Jedburgh Court, got on a bus in Glenrothes on July 15 last year and spotted his 65-year-old father onboard.

He ripped his father’s clothing as he pestered him for money.

On a later date the habitual offender stole the pensioner’s wallet.

He admitted assault and theft.

Slammed by sheriff

Jailing him, Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith told Gourlay: “The assault upon your father, who’s 65 years of age, seemed to be a deliberate attempt by you to attain money to fund a drug habit which you have.

“You attended at his home and whilst at his home, you stole a wallet from him containing money.

“That demonstrates the depths that people addicted to Class A drugs will stoop to.

“You are someone who has regularly offended throughout your adult life.

“You have five previous assaults.

“Here you are now, back before the court having assaulted one of your family members.

“From the report, it’s clear you have an unfortunate upbringing.

“The author of the report formed the view your behaviour derived from your drug abuse, not from your mental health.

“You seem to show no concern about your offending and you seem unmotivated to address the issues.”

Bus botherer

Fiscal Depute Catherine Stevenson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At about 5.35pm, the complainer (Gourlay’s father) was travelling on a public bus.

“The bus stopped at the Glenwood centre.

“The accused boarded and sat beside the complainer.

“The accused then started bothering the complainer for money. The complainer refused.

“The complainer alighted with the accused following him.

“He continued to ask for money but the complainer refused.

“At this time, the accused started grabbing the complainer by the arms and grabbing his top.

“Police officers were driving past and observed the accused.”

Gourlay ripped his fathers clothing while struggling with him.

Later crimes

Later that month, he was released on bail with conditions not to contact his father or enter his home in Raeburn Heights.

But on Christmas Day, Gourlay visited and stole his father’s wallet, which contained £100 in cash.

Gourlay also admitted breaking into a car in Haddington Crescent, Glenrothes in September 2021 with intent to steal and trying the handles of another car there on the same night.