The Smoked Thistle promotes local Fife produce through new St Andrews farm shop

The Smoked Thistle have opened their own Thistle’s Farm Shop, to promote and support local suppliers and small businesses in Fife and surrounding areas.

Rumours of The Smoked Thistle opening their retail and farm shop were confirmed on Wednesday, when an Instagram post went live promoting their newest venture.

Since opening their first venue in March 2021, business owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong Payne have experienced overwhelming support for the firm and the food they serve.

After taking over the Stewart’s Resort restaurant and establishing their fourth venue – and first sit-in dining experience – the duo are taking it one step further and have introduced their own farm shop, appropriately named Thistle’s Farm Shop.

Noticing the limited number of locations acting as an eatery and farm shop motivated the team to fill the gap and create their own.

Showcasing the best local suppliers

The farm shop is located next to The Smoked Thistle Diner at Stewart’s Resort and opened its doors on Wednesday for customers to browse and purchase from.

The aim is to create a seamless experience for guests to eat, shop and have that ability to support local businesses in the steakhouse, diner and farm shop.

Speaking with marketing and events manager Miller Cornelius, she commented:

“Thistle’s Farm Shop is dedicated to showcasing the very best that Fife and the surrounding areas have to offer.

“As a small, family-run business we understand the importance of promoting other small businesses, and aim to create a space where these makers and producers can thrive and profit by being at the centre of the shop.

“This belief in shopping small and local and our desire to promote the local economy and keep our footprint small led us to the decision to source as much as possible from as close as possible.”

What is available to purchase?

With local producers at the heart of the shop, Rob and Blair hope to showcase some of the best small businesses in the region.

Products will include both food-based items including preserves, meats and fresh fruit and vegetables. There will also be crafts, jewellery, art and photos available to purchase.

A few of the suppliers include:

The Chocolate Lab (chocolate)

Main’s Apiaries (honey)

The Little Herb Farm (vinegars and sauces)

Modern Standard Coffee (coffee)

Mack Chilli (hot sauces)

Pittenween Preserves (jams and marmalades)

Coul Brewing (beer)

Fior Fruits (fruit juices)

Farmer’s Son (haggis and puddings)

Twine & Thistle (cards and artwork)

Wee Soap Shed (Soaps)

The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm, with the intention of increasing their open times to seven days a week in May.

Address: Stewart’s Resort Cameron, St Andrews, KY16 8PE

