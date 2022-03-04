The Smoked Thistle promotes local Fife produce through new St Andrews farm shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The Smoked Thistle promotes local Fife produce through new St Andrews farm shop

By Mariam Okhai
March 4 2022, 5.00pm
From left to right, Blair Armstrong-Payne, Miller Cornelius and Rob Duncan inside the Thistle's Farm Shop.
From left:, Blair Armstrong-Payne, Miller Cornelius and Rob Duncan inside the Thistle's Farm Shop.

The Smoked Thistle have opened their own Thistle’s Farm Shop, to promote and support local suppliers and small businesses in Fife and surrounding areas.

Rumours of The Smoked Thistle opening their retail and farm shop were confirmed on Wednesday, when an Instagram post went live promoting their newest venture.

Since opening their first venue in March 2021, business owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong Payne have experienced overwhelming support for the firm and the food they serve.

After taking over the Stewart’s Resort restaurant and establishing their fourth venue – and first sit-in dining experience – the duo are taking it one step further and have introduced their own farm shop, appropriately named Thistle’s Farm Shop.

Noticing the limited number of locations acting as an eatery and farm shop motivated the team to fill the gap and create their own.

Inside The Smoked Thistle's new Thistle's Farm Shop.
Inside The Smoked Thistle’s new Thistle’s Farm Shop.

Showcasing the best local suppliers

The farm shop is located next to The Smoked Thistle Diner at Stewart’s Resort and opened its doors on Wednesday for customers to browse and purchase from.

The aim is to create a seamless experience for guests to eat, shop and have that ability to support local businesses in the steakhouse, diner and farm shop.

Speaking with marketing and events manager Miller Cornelius, she commented:

“Thistle’s Farm Shop is dedicated to showcasing the very best that Fife and the surrounding areas have to offer.

“As a small, family-run business we understand the importance of promoting other small businesses, and aim to create a space where these makers and producers can thrive and profit by being at the centre of the shop.

“This belief in shopping small and local and our desire to promote the local economy and keep our footprint small led us to the decision to source as much as possible from as close as possible.”

Produce on offer at the farm shop.
Produce on offer at the farm shop.

What is available to purchase?

With local producers at the heart of the shop, Rob and Blair hope to showcase some of the best small businesses in the region.

Products will include both food-based items including preserves, meats and fresh fruit and vegetables. There will also be crafts, jewellery, art and photos available to purchase.

A few of the suppliers include:

  • The Chocolate Lab (chocolate)
  • Main’s Apiaries (honey)
  • The Little Herb Farm (vinegars and sauces)
  • Modern Standard Coffee (coffee)
  • Mack Chilli (hot sauces)
  • Pittenween Preserves (jams and marmalades)
  • Coul Brewing (beer)
  • Fior Fruits (fruit juices)
  • Farmer’s Son (haggis and puddings)
  • Twine & Thistle (cards and artwork)
  • Wee Soap Shed (Soaps)
Honey, preserves, fruit and vegetables from local suppliers at Thistle's Farm Shop
Honey, preserves, fruit and vegetables from local suppliers.

The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm, with the intention of increasing their open times to seven days a week in May.

Address: Stewart’s Resort Cameron, St Andrews, KY16 8PE

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier