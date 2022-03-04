Food Behaviour: How does social media affect popular eatery Pacamara?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food Behaviour: How does social media affect popular eatery Pacamara?

By Mariam Okhai
March 4 2022, 5.00pm
pacamara social media

How does social media affect a restaurant? In the digital era we now find ourselves in, is the look of the food just as important as the taste?

Following on from last week’s food behaviour article on how social media impacts food choices, this week I am investigating further with a focus on how social media affects restaurant venue Pacamara in Dundee.

Speaking with the restaurant and small business owner Barry Thomson, I explored the topic of social media and how it affects his business in both positive and negative ways.

Pacamara
Barry Thomson outside Pacamara.

Although social media may have its advantages, Barry agrees that it can have a massive influence in the way people eat and affects the types of food that an individual orders at his eatery.

He also speaks of the challenges that can present themselves and the importance of visual presentation of food, now more than ever.

Is social media a help or a hinderance?

When asked if social media can influence what people order Barry commented: “Yes, it can be a new dish that we’ve introduced and want to entice customers to try, or it can be an old favourite that reminds them that they haven’t had it for a while.

“Either way a great food picture should make someone want to visit us soon.”

Barry feels that social media has always helped him in his venture.

“I always say a guest’s picture is the best advert for us, because its honest and is a true reflection of what that guest was served and how the dish looked.”

This directly relates to how much care a restaurant puts into the dishes they serve according to Barry.

“If chefs don’t care about how their work looks then this will come across in the guest’s photo.

“That’s when it has the potential to become a hinderance and it’s the owner/head chef’s responsibility to set the standard within that business.”

Bubble and squeak Benny at Pacamara.
Bubble and squeak Benny at Pacamara.

Good looks make for higher expectations

For Barry, the look of the food is an important part of the dish with the belief of food online being the best advert for his restaurant.

“Although aesthetics are important it’s even more important that how the dish tastes meet a guest’s expectations as a bare minimum. But if we’re really good at our job then we can exceed it,” Barry explains.

Although when the food looks excellent, he notes that is where the challenge comes in, stating.

“The better the food looks then the higher those expectations will be!”.

Barry believes every dish leaving the kitchen should be picture perfect as it could end up online for other potential customers to see.

Customers queueing outside Pacamara.
Customers queueing outside Pacamara.

Flavour is what brings customers back

However, for Barry flavour is king and is what keeps his eatery busy with new and returning customers.

He continued: “Food that looks great will entice someone to visit us in the first place, but it’s tasting great that will bring them back again and again.

“There’s nothing worse than tucking into something that looks delicious to find that it doesn’t deliver on flavour. That’s the place you won’t be in a rush to go back to.”

Although this may sound stressful, Barry stated: “It creates a challenge, but I think if you’re not up for that then you’re probably in the wrong game.”

This article is part of an ongoing series where topics around food and drink and behaviour will be discussed.

If you have any suggestions on topics you would like to read about, please provide your suggestions in the submission form below.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

