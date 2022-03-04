Dundee school faculties: Changes to secondary schools structure explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Dundee school faculties: Changes to secondary schools structure explained

By Cheryl Peebles
March 4 2022, 5.05pm
Dundee schools will no longer have principal teachers for each subject but a curriculum head for a 'family' of subjects - for example a single head for sciences instead of a PT each for biology, chemistry and physics.
Creation of Dundee school faculties have put Scotland’s largest teaching union at loggerheads with the city council.

Dundee City Council says the change in secondary schools will improve teaching and learning for pupils by creating enhanced leadership.

The Educational Institute of Scotland instead says it will mean the loss of principal teaching posts and valuable experience departments and increase staff workloads, impacting on pupils.

But what is happening and how will schools change under the model?

Here we explain the new set-up coming to city secondary schools.

Dundee school faculties

Instead of each subject having its own principal teacher, ‘families’ of subjects will be created, each with a curriculum head.

For example, a Dundee school could have the following faculties:

  • English and Literacy
  • Languages
  • Maths and Numeracy
  • Sciences
  • Technologies
  • Expressive Arts
  • Social Studies
  • Health and Wellbeing

Biology, chemistry and physics might be grouped together as sciences and health and wellbeing could include home economics, physical education (PE) and personal and social education (PSE).

How will the changes be implemented?

Secondary schools will move to the new faculties in phases, the first stage testing the change and regular reviews conducted with head teachers.

The shift to Dundee school faculties was agreed by councillors three years ago but delayed by the pandemic.

The council says trade unions have already been involved in discussions and it is willing to continue talks with them.

Dundee teachers voting on strike action over secondary school faculties

