Support grows for A9 petition calling for dualled Perth to Inverness road by 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Support grows for A9 petition calling for dualled Perth to Inverness road by 2025

By Aileen Robertson
December 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 6 2022, 9.42am
How a dualled A9 at Dunkeld could look.
How a dualled A9 at Dunkeld could look. Image: Transport Scotland.

More than 2,500 people have put their names to a petition calling for the A9 to be dualled by 2025.

Laura Hansler launched the petition on Wednesday last week.

By Monday, more than 2,500 had signed – that’s around 500 signatures a day.

“We’ve got a lot of support from Perth, right the way to Inverness, and all the little villages in between,” said Laura.

“The support is outstanding.”

The petition also calls for a memorial to those who have died on the notorious road.

Families devastated by A9 tragedies

Kincraig resident Laura, who leads the A9 Dual Action Group, has been in touch with two families who have lost loved ones on the Perth to Inverness road.

This year alone has seen the 110-mile stretch claim 13 lives.

“The petition was started on the back of two bereaved families contacting me.

“I am eternally grateful that I personally don’t know anyone that has been in an accident out there, or has lost their life.

“But once you hear first hand experience of an accident and the accident unfolding, and how it affects that family, it has a completely different impact on you.”

The petition is calling for:

  • A timetable and detailed plan for dualling each remaining single carriageway section of the A9.
  • Dualling work to be completed by 2025.
  • A memorial for those who have died on the A9.

Delays

Transport chiefs are a year and a half late in publishing a strategy for dualling the entire A9.

So far, just 30 miles have been dualled.

And it seems unlikely that Transport Scotland will complete the remaining 80 miles by 2025.

In the meantime, Transport Scotland bosses are investing in interim safety measures at accident blackspots.

“One death on Scotland’s roads is one too many and our sympathies lie with all those affected by such tragic incidents,” said a Transport Scotland spokesperson.

“As the Transport Minister has made clear in parliament, the concerning increase in fatal road collisions on the A9 requires urgent attention.”

In the coming months, Scotland’s transport agency will be spending £95,000 on schemes including better signage and road markings at Ballinluig, the B8079 junction north of Pitlochry and at Ralia.

Transport chiefs are also expected to unveil plans to improve safety along the stretch at Dunkeld.

Memorial ‘risk to safety’

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said a memorial could create a safety hazard.

“We understand why people would want to place memorials to remember loved ones lost in such tragic circumstances.

“However, there is a risk to people’s safety particularly for anyone who might visit or tend such a memorial and for those reasons, establishing these at roadsides is not encouraged.

“Families and friends of those bereaved by road deaths may wish to remember those that are important to them in different ways.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 Perth and Kinross parking ticket hotspots revealed
Fife parking ticket hotspot
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape
16
Nick Chalmers is one of the many residents opposed to Fife Council's plans for South Street in St Andrews.
'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision
2
Artist's impression of South Street.
First look at plans to transform busy St Andrews street in bid to promote…
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains…
Chris van der Kuyl.
Dundee Minecraft entrepreneur 'stunned' by rail electrification plan
5
Florence Barclay, who encountered problems travelling to hospital on the Stagecoach X7 bus.
Stagecoach X7 strikes again as Brechin pensioner with angina pains forced to walk to…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented