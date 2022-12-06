12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 7 course tasting menu with a wine flight for two at Balbirnie House near Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 7 course tasting menu with a wine flight for two at Balbirnie House near Glenrothes

Today's prize is an utterly delicious one at that. Teaming up with Balbirnie House, we're giving one lucky person the chance to win a seven course tasting menu experience with a flight of wine for two.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 13 2022, 10.42am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The stunning venue and its grounds. Image: Balbirnie House
The stunning venue and its grounds. Image: Balbirnie House

Located near Glenrothes in Fife, the award-winning hotel is the centrepiece of a 400 acre estate and the listed Georgian mansion is the perfect setting for a decadent dining experience.

The tasting menu has been celebrated by many guests and is served up in The Orangery dining room.

The executive chef team aim to provide an innovative yet charming menu that is set to tantalise the taste buds and excite your other senses.

One of the dishes from a previous tasting menu. Image: Balbirnie House

What’s the prize?

For those who love a tasting menu this is your chance to be wined and dined to a high degree and will see you enjoy the hotel’s bespoke seven-course menu with expertly paired wines.

You’ll also be able to bring a plus one with you to make the evening even more memorable.

And don’t worry, for those who are vegetarian, pescatarian or vegan there are specially crafted tasting menus that are just as luxurious that will suit your dietaries, as well.

For more information on Balbirnie House visit balbirnie.co.uk

To enter the Balbirnie House giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The voucher is redeemable until the end of March 2023. It cannot be used on December 25, December 26, January 1 or February 14.

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms 

