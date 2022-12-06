12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 7 course tasting menu with a wine flight for two at Balbirnie House near Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s prize is an utterly delicious one at that. Teaming up with Balbirnie House, we’re giving one lucky person the chance to win a seven course tasting menu experience with a flight of wine for two.

Located near Glenrothes in Fife, the award-winning hotel is the centrepiece of a 400 acre estate and the listed Georgian mansion is the perfect setting for a decadent dining experience.

The tasting menu has been celebrated by many guests and is served up in The Orangery dining room.

The executive chef team aim to provide an innovative yet charming menu that is set to tantalise the taste buds and excite your other senses.

What’s the prize?

For those who love a tasting menu this is your chance to be wined and dined to a high degree and will see you enjoy the hotel’s bespoke seven-course menu with expertly paired wines.

You’ll also be able to bring a plus one with you to make the evening even more memorable.

And don’t worry, for those who are vegetarian, pescatarian or vegan there are specially crafted tasting menus that are just as luxurious that will suit your dietaries, as well.

For more information on Balbirnie House visit balbirnie.co.uk

To enter the Balbirnie House giveaway:

