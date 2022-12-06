Fife beach lover reveals why finding a nudibranch isn’t anything to blush over

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee-based marine biologist Dr Elizabeth Mills uses YouTube to share her love of Fife beaches.

And her passion from the Kingdom’s coasts has taken her as far as a programme on BBC children’s channel CBeebies.

“The fact that you can go out twice a day in wellies and see stuff similar to what is on Blue Planet, it’s just amazing,” she says.

Although Elizabeth admitted that she struggles to pick a favourite beach, she said St Andrews and Anstruther are two of those she most loves to visit.

“At St Andrews, you can get out to these really low rock pools at low tide and see lots of amazing things.

“And every time I go to Anstruther, I find a nudibranch.

“It’s an underwater sea slug. They’re so cool and they’re so tiny. They’re brightly coloured and just bizarre.

“I spent years trying to find them and Anstruther has them every time I go.”

Lovebombing oceans on YouTube

Scientist and broadcaster Elizabeth said that her goal is to “make people fall in love first” with our oceans.

“There is a lot of information out there about how the ocean is struggling and what we are doing wrong.

“A lot of the time we’re disconnected from it.

“We might walk along and have a look at the sea, but the world of the water can feel a bit distant.

“To realise how important it is, we have to connect to it first.”

But these beautiful beaches that Elizabeth is passionate about are under threat.

“We need to be more sustainable, which means reducing pollution and carbon emissions,” she said.

Microplastics are one of the many issues that the oceans are facing.

“You personally can make a difference by trying to cut down on plastic use, for example with fast fashion.”

Elizabeth also said that all of us should be “getting to know” the local beaches. This will be vital as climate changes progresses.

“We are unfortunately going to see impacts on the sea.

“If you speak to people like fishermen, they can tell you that within their lifetime there are things that have changed for them.

“What would be really good is for people to get to know their local beaches and connect to them.

“Then you can keep an eye out for things changing.”