Methil road closed as emergency services called to two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Methil road closed as emergency services called to two-car crash

Police, ambulance and fire crews are in attendance at the crash on Den Walk.

By Ellidh Aitken
Breaking news

A Methil road has been closed after emergency services were called to a two-car crash.

Police, ambulance and firefighters are attending the collision at the junction of Den Walk and Mehil Brae.

Images posted on social media show the road has been taped off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Thursday, 14 November, 2024 we were called to a two-vehicle crash on Methil Brae in Methil.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “I can confirm we attended a two-vehicle crash at Den Walk and Methil Brae in Methil.

“We had two appliances at the scene.

“They left at 10.42am.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Daniel Durie
Motorist blacked out and flipped van at busy Fife roundabout
Bankhead Park, Glenrothes.
3 men arrested over Glenrothes cocaine haul after car 'driven dangerously'
Police tape in front of a police car in Dundee
Fife mum 'will fight entire life for justice' after son, 7, 'raped by 11-year-old…
4
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Akali Omeni is suing St Andrews University for racial discrimination and constructive dismissal Picture shows; Akali Omeni. Unknown. Supplied by Google Date; 11/11/2024
Former St Andrews University lecturer compares ‘tone-policing’ to ‘throwing banana peel’ in racism probe
The charred and smoke damaged bin store where the fire started.
Residents 'feared for their lives' after Fife flats set on fire
2
Anthiny Gibson, Glasgow High Court
Fife rapist given 19-year extended sentence for 'depraved' treatment of four women
Queues of traffic at Marketgait in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers face long delays after Tay Road Bridge shut
Harriete Linklater
Fife driving instructor had 'cataclysmic' drink-drive lapse in pub car park
Anstruther chip shops win at Scottish Fish & Chips Awards
Anstruther chip shops win big at national awards ceremony
4
St Andrews University is accused of racial discrimination
Former St Andrews University lecturer claims mental health struggles not treated seriously because of…

Conversation