Methil road closed as emergency services called to two-car crash

A Methil road has been closed after emergency services were called to a two-car crash.

Police, ambulance and firefighters are attending the collision at the junction of Den Walk and Mehil Brae.

Images posted on social media show the road has been taped off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Thursday, 14 November, 2024 we were called to a two-vehicle crash on Methil Brae in Methil.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “I can confirm we attended a two-vehicle crash at Den Walk and Methil Brae in Methil.

“We had two appliances at the scene.

“They left at 10.42am.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

