Sainsbury’s unveils proposal for new store in Auchterarder

Sainsbury’s has unveiled a proposal to open a new local store in Auchterarder.

The supermarket chain has earmarked a site on the northern side of the A824 at The Feus previously occupied by a haulage depot.

An extensive residential development has recently been completed nearby, with more houses being built further north.

If approved, the convenience store will feature a 28-bay car park and be accessible from The Feus for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

In a planning and retail statement, submitted by Alder King on behalf of the franchise, the proposed store will “meet top-up shopping needs for the growing number of residents within the eastern edge of Auchterarder”.

The statement reads: “The new store will provide much-needed additional choice for the town, which currently has only a limited convenience food offering.

“In doing so, the proposal will reduce the extent to which residents have to travel out of the town for everyday top-up shopping.”

A pre-application enquiry was submitted for an alternative development at the same site in 2021 involving a similar-sized Sainsbury’s Local store and three separate retail units.

The units have now been removed from the scheme and the proposal is now only for a Sainsbury’s Local and associated car park.

The statement adds the new store will generate around 15 to 20 jobs in the area.

It says: “Since the site is not allocated for employment and has not provided any employment uses in recent times, there is no ‘loss’ of employment associated with the proposal.

“On the contrary, the proposed convenience store would generate around 15 to 20 new jobs for local people in Auchterarder.

“The site is located within a sustainable location, being highly accessible by a range of means of transport, including walking, wheeling, cycling and private vehicles.

“The site is easily accessible via public footpath along The Feus into the centre of Auchterarder, with bus routes linking the site to the nearby towns and villages.”

Perth and Kinross Council published a retail study last year, which indicated “demand” for an additional food store in the town.

The statement continues: “The only notable convenience store within the centre is the Co-op, with no larger supermarket nearby.

“This means residents will be travelling out of the town to complete their shops leading to a potential high level of retail leakage through loss of linked trips.

“Whilst there is a small Spar store to the west of the centre, the range of goods offered is small, and given the absence of a notable own-brand differential offering, the store mostly replicates branded goods available in the Co-op.”

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming months.