Multiple police units called to incident at Ninewells Hospital

Multiple police units have been called to an incident at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing at least four police vehicles parked up outside the entrance to the hospital, near the bus stances.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed but one onlooker said it looked like there was a “major” response.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

