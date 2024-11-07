Castore opens new Dundee shop TODAY with t-shirt giveaway

Sportswear brand Castore is opening its new Dundee shop on Thursday with a t-shirt giveaway.

The Mancunian company opens the doors to its third Scottish store at the Overgate Shopping Centre at 9am.

To celebrate, the first 50 customers who make a purchase will receive a free black t-shirt.

The shop is on the upper floor of the centre.

The brand was established by Thomas and Philip Beahon in 2015.

It became the official kit partner of Andy Murray in 2019 – with the tennis superstar also becoming a shareholder in the company the same year.

The firm has also supplied kits for several football teams.

It comes after Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene opened in the Overgate earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Spanish brand Mango will open a shop at the Overgate in 2025.

Work has also begun to transform the old Debenhams unit into a House of Fraser.