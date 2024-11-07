Castore opens new Dundee shop TODAY with t-shirt giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castore opens new Dundee shop TODAY with t-shirt giveaway

The sportswear brand is worn by the likes of Andy Murray.

By Ben MacDonald
Castore will open its third shop in Dundee's Overgate
Castore will open its third shop in the Overgate. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Sportswear brand Castore is opening its new Dundee shop on Thursday with a t-shirt giveaway.

The Mancunian company opens the doors to its third Scottish store at the Overgate Shopping Centre at 9am.

To celebrate, the first 50 customers who make a purchase will receive a free black t-shirt.

The shop is on the upper floor of the centre.

The brand was established by Thomas and Philip Beahon in 2015.

It became the official kit partner of Andy Murray in 2019 – with the tennis superstar also becoming a shareholder in the company the same year.

Andy Murray is a shareholder with the company. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The firm has also supplied kits for several football teams.

It comes after Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene opened in the Overgate earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Spanish brand Mango will open a shop at the Overgate in 2025.

Work has also begun to transform the old Debenhams unit into a House of Fraser.

