Fife woman tried to return alarm clock spycam to Amazon after streaming child footage to fellow pervert

A Fife woman who made a film of a child undressing for a fellow pervert tried to send her spycam back to Amazon after his house was raided.

Hazel Keeton, 32, used a camera concealed in an alarm clock to record footage which she sent to her brother-in-law.

When police raided his home she desperately tried to cover her tracks.

Officers seized her phone and other gadgets and discovered she had emailed the retail giant to return the camera.

Another phone had been returned to its original factory settings the night before.

They also found two photos on her mobile phone of her pleasuring herself to child abuse material.

Her accomplice took his own life following an appearance in court.

House raids

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court: “At 8.14am on July 24 2023 police attended to execute a search warrant at the home of Paul Durrand, the brother-in-law of the accused.

“Cybercrime officers attended and carried out a preview examination of devices in that property.

“On examining the phone belonging to the now-deceased Paul Durrand it was found to contain live webcam stream from the accused’s location.”

She said the stream was linked to Keeton’s hotmail account and featured a young child.

On July 26 2023, officers executed a search warrant at Keeton’s home in Glenrothes and seized spy cameras and mobile phones.

Ms Smith said: “One of the hidden spy cameras was disguised as an alarm clock, which was linked to an application on Paul Durrand’s mobile phone, called Tuya Smart.

“The application had saved videos featuring a young girl at (a Glenrothes address).

“Cybercrime carried out an examination of devices and found (a) mobile telephone had been factory reset the previous evening.”

The search history on another device included “how to delete Samsung phone data”.

Emails arranging the return of two spy cameras were also found.

Keeton’s phone contained 38 suspect images, including 12 at the most degrading Category A level.

There was also two files in which “the accused appeared to be masturbating to child sexual exploitation and abuse material”, she said.

‘Partly to blame’

In a Facebook conversation with Durrand on July 25 – the day between the raids – Keeton told him she “felt partly to blame for his arrest”.

Keeton, now of James Street, Stenhousemuir, admitted recording a child in a private act between July 22 and 25 last year.

She further pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice between July 25 and 26 by deleting mobile phone data and removing evidence from her home.

Between June 12 and July 26 she made or took indecent images of children.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

