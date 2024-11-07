Fife woman tried to return alarm clock spycam to Amazon after streaming child footage to fellow pervert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman tried to return alarm clock spycam to Amazon after streaming child footage to fellow pervert

Hazel Keeton desperately tried to cover her tracks after her accomplice was raided by police.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Close-up of video lens
The pervert tried to return her spycam to Amazon. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife woman who made a film of a child undressing for a fellow pervert tried to send her spycam back to Amazon after his house was raided.

Hazel Keeton, 32, used a camera concealed in an alarm clock to record footage which she sent to her brother-in-law.

When police raided his home she desperately tried to cover her tracks.

Officers seized her phone and other gadgets and discovered she had emailed the retail giant to return the camera.

Another phone had been returned to its original factory settings the night before.

They also found two photos on her mobile phone of her pleasuring herself to child abuse material.

Her accomplice took his own life following an appearance in court.

House raids

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court: “At 8.14am on July 24 2023 police attended to execute a search warrant at the home of Paul Durrand, the brother-in-law of the accused.

“Cybercrime officers attended and carried out a preview examination of devices in that property.

“On examining the phone belonging to the now-deceased Paul Durrand it was found to contain live webcam stream from the accused’s location.”

She said the stream was linked to Keeton’s hotmail account and featured a young child.

On July 26 2023, officers executed a search warrant at Keeton’s home in Glenrothes and seized spy cameras and mobile phones.

Ms Smith said: “One of the hidden spy cameras was disguised as an alarm clock, which was linked to an application on Paul Durrand’s mobile phone, called Tuya Smart.

“The application had saved videos featuring a young girl at (a Glenrothes address).

“Cybercrime carried out an examination of devices and found (a) mobile telephone had been factory reset the previous evening.”

Tuya logo on mobile phone
The camera was linked to a Tuya Smart app on a phone. Image: Shutterstock

The search history on another device included “how to delete Samsung phone data”.

Emails arranging the return of two spy cameras were also found.

Keeton’s phone contained 38 suspect images, including 12 at the most degrading Category A level.

There was also two files in which “the accused appeared to be masturbating to child sexual exploitation and abuse material”, she said.

‘Partly to blame’

In a Facebook conversation with Durrand on July 25 – the day between the raids –  Keeton told him she “felt partly to blame for his arrest”.

Keeton,  now of James Street, Stenhousemuir, admitted recording a child in a private act between July 22 and 25 last year.

She further pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice between July 25 and 26 by deleting mobile phone data and removing evidence from her home.

Between June 12 and July 26 she made or took indecent images of children.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

