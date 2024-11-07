Lidl’s Freeway Cola truck coming to Dundee for Christmas tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lidl’s Freeway Cola truck coming to Dundee for Christmas tour

Locals can win prizes and sample goods at Slessor Gardens.

By Ben MacDonald
Lidl's Freeway Cola truck to stop at Slessor Gardens
The Freeway Cola truck will stop at Slessor Gardens. Image: Lidl

Supermarket chain Lidl is bringing its Freeway Cola truck to Dundee for the start of a UK Christmas tour.

In an idea similar to the Coca-Cola truck that has travelled around the country every festive season for many years, the budget retailer is bringing its own version to Slessor Gardens next Thursday.

It will be the first stop on a UK-wide tour visiting nine cities along the way.

The 15-metre long, 20-tonne truck is starring in Lidl’s Christmas advert, directed by Oscar-winning Tom Hooper.

Lidl cola truck to bring Christmas giveaway to Dundee

During the Dundee event, Lidl will have a pop-up ‘wonderland’ with present boxes made up of items from the middle aisle of its shops that will be given away to the first 250 visitors.

One in 10 boxes will also contain a golden ticket, giving customers £100 towards their festive food shop.

Visitors will also be able to sample Christmas goodies – from panettone and snowmallows to alcohol-free mulled wine and festive chutneys.

Guests will be able to visit the pop-up wonderland on the day. Image: Lidl

There will be a magical ‘wish-mas’ booth for people to make a Christmas wish and a chance to win prizes through the Lidl Plus app.

Joanna Gomer, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: “Giving back to the communities we serve is really important to us and our exciting new Freeway truck allows us to get right into the heart of them this year.”

The Lidl cola truck visits Dundee from noon to 6pm on Thursday November 14.

Just days later, Dundee’s Christmas will kick off with a festive village in the city centre.

Conversation