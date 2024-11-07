Lidl’s Freeway Cola truck coming to Dundee for Christmas tour

Supermarket chain Lidl is bringing its Freeway Cola truck to Dundee for the start of a UK Christmas tour.

In an idea similar to the Coca-Cola truck that has travelled around the country every festive season for many years, the budget retailer is bringing its own version to Slessor Gardens next Thursday.

It will be the first stop on a UK-wide tour visiting nine cities along the way.

The 15-metre long, 20-tonne truck is starring in Lidl’s Christmas advert, directed by Oscar-winning Tom Hooper.

Lidl cola truck to bring Christmas giveaway to Dundee

During the Dundee event, Lidl will have a pop-up ‘wonderland’ with present boxes made up of items from the middle aisle of its shops that will be given away to the first 250 visitors.

One in 10 boxes will also contain a golden ticket, giving customers £100 towards their festive food shop.

Visitors will also be able to sample Christmas goodies – from panettone and snowmallows to alcohol-free mulled wine and festive chutneys.

There will be a magical ‘wish-mas’ booth for people to make a Christmas wish and a chance to win prizes through the Lidl Plus app.

Joanna Gomer, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: “Giving back to the communities we serve is really important to us and our exciting new Freeway truck allows us to get right into the heart of them this year.”

The Lidl cola truck visits Dundee from noon to 6pm on Thursday November 14.

Just days later, Dundee’s Christmas will kick off with a festive village in the city centre.