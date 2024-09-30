EXCLUSIVE: Dates, times and venue revealed for Dundee Christmas village

The dates, times and venue for Dundee’s Christmas village have been revealed.

NL Productions, the firm behind events like the Enchanted Forest, has won a £500,000 contract from Dundee City Council to run this year’s event.

It will include an ice rink, market and funfair.

Traders interested in having a stall at the market have been sent information packs with more details.

The Courier can reveal that the event, called Dundee’s Christmas, is scheduled to open on November 21 at City Square.

It will run for 45 days, closing on January 5.

The event will not open on Christmas Day.

Opening times for Dundee’s Christmas village

Up to December 22, the opening times will be:

Monday-Wednesday: noon-9pm

noon-9pm Thursday and Friday : noon-10pm

: noon-10pm Saturday and Sunday: 10am-10pm

During the school holidays (December 23 to January 5) the event will be open 10am to 10pm every day.

Documents seen by The Courier show 10 Christmas market stalls are planned.

The organisers say that where appropriate, preference will be given to traders applying from the Dundee and Tayside area.

A pitch fee for the duration of the event is £4,500 plus vat, along with a £1,800 power supply fee.

With that, each trader will be provided with a wooden chalet.

Full details of the types of traders, and the main attractions at the event, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Dundee’s Christmas organiser NL Productions has been contacted for comment.

It comes after Dundee missed out on any Christmas celebrations in 2023 when the organisers of Winterfest failed to put on an event as planned.