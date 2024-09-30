EXCLUSIVE: Dates, times and venue revealed for Dundee Christmas village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Dates, times and venue revealed for Dundee Christmas village

Market stall prices for traders have also been confirmed.

By James Simpson
A Christmas event at City Square, Dundee, in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The dates, times and venue for Dundee’s Christmas village have been revealed.

NL Productions, the firm behind events like the Enchanted Forest, has won a £500,000 contract from Dundee City Council to run this year’s event.

It will include an ice rink, market and funfair.

Traders interested in having a stall at the market have been sent information packs with more details.

The Courier can reveal that the event, called Dundee’s Christmas, is scheduled to open on November 21 at City Square.

It will run for 45 days, closing on January 5.

The event will not open on Christmas Day.

Opening times for Dundee’s Christmas village

Up to December 22, the opening times will be:

  • Monday-Wednesday: noon-9pm
  • Thursday and Friday: noon-10pm
  • Saturday and Sunday: 10am-10pm

During the school holidays (December 23 to January 5) the event will be open 10am to 10pm every day.

Documents seen by The Courier show 10 Christmas market stalls are planned.

The organisers say that where appropriate, preference will be given to traders applying from the Dundee and Tayside area.

A pitch fee for the duration of the event is £4,500 plus vat, along with a £1,800 power supply fee.

Revellers enjoy the Winterfest markets in 2021
Market stalls at Dundee Winterfest in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

With that, each trader will be provided with a wooden chalet.

Full details of the types of traders, and the main attractions at the event, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Dundee’s Christmas organiser NL Productions has been contacted for comment.

It comes after Dundee missed out on any Christmas celebrations in 2023 when the organisers of Winterfest failed to put on an event as planned.

Conversation