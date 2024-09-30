Four people charged after Dundee drug raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Four people charged after Dundee drug raids

Police targeted properties in Douglas and Craigie.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police carried out raids in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police carried out raids in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Four people have been charged after drug raids in Dundee.

Police targeted properties in Douglas and Craigie areas on Friday.

Two men aged 42 and 41, and a 30-year-old woman, were arrested and charged.

A 30-year-old man was also cautioned and charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

Officers recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,000, as well as £370 worth of cannabis, £30 worth of heroin and £12,000 in cash.

PC Matty Alexander of Operation Argonite said: “We are determined to make Tayside safer.

Dundee police urge locals to report drug activity

“We will use all resources at our disposal to rid drugs out of our local communities.

“We rely on information from the public to help target our activities.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, contact Police on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The raids were carried out as part of a “week of action” by police in Dundee.

The operation – designed to “intensify” local policing activity – meant extra resources were available to officers, including a helicopter.

