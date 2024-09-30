Four people charged after Dundee drug raids

Four people have been charged after drug raids in Dundee.

Police targeted properties in Douglas and Craigie areas on Friday.

Two men aged 42 and 41, and a 30-year-old woman, were arrested and charged.

A 30-year-old man was also cautioned and charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

Officers recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,000, as well as £370 worth of cannabis, £30 worth of heroin and £12,000 in cash.

PC Matty Alexander of Operation Argonite said: “We are determined to make Tayside safer.

Dundee police urge locals to report drug activity

“We will use all resources at our disposal to rid drugs out of our local communities.

“We rely on information from the public to help target our activities.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, contact Police on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The raids were carried out as part of a “week of action” by police in Dundee.

The operation – designed to “intensify” local policing activity – meant extra resources were available to officers, including a helicopter.