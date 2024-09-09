Ice rink, markets and funfair confirmed for Dundee Christmas Village

A range of events and activities have been confirmed for this year’s Christmas Village in Dundee city centre.

Organisers NL Productions – who are behind Pitlochry’s successful Enchanted Forest displays – have confirmed their plans for the run up to Christmas 2024.

It was announced in July that the group had been awarded the £500,000 contract by Dundee City Council to deliver the city’s Christmas Village for the next three years.

It came after a disastrous previous year, when a different operator behind the city’s Winterfest didn’t show up.

Dundee Christmas Village will ‘spread festive cheer’

Now NL Productions has confirmed the attractions will include:

A 10m x 20m real ice rink

A Christmas Market to showcase local traders and caterers

A funfair with a variety of thrilling rides

An “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience

A village illuminated with stunning lighting and effects

Events spread throughout the season

A spokesperson said: “Building on years of experience in delivering high-quality events, NL Productions is committed to creating a Christmas Village that reflects Dundee’s rich cultural heritage while also showcasing innovative and engaging entertainment.

“The event is set to feature a mix of traditional festive attractions, and family-friendly activities, all designed to spread festive cheer and foster a sense of community.

“The Christmas Village will be designed to appeal to all ages, offering something for everyone.”

Jonathan Brown from NL Productions said: “We have a lot of exciting ideas and cannot wait to share them with everyone.

The event will bring ‘significant benefits’ to Dundee

“We are dedicated to delivering an event that the city can be proud of, and which focuses on both quality and value for money.

“Our aim is to create an event that not only captivates and delights visitors but also brings significant benefits to the city of Dundee.”

NL Productions says it will work closely with local businesses, and community groups to ensure the event truly reflects the spirit of Dundee.

Councillor Steven Rome, Dundee City Council convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, added: “This year’s Christmas Village is expected to attract thousands of visitors, providing a boost to local businesses and contributing to the city’s economy during the festive season.

“By delivering a high-quality, memorable event, NL Productions aims to position Dundee as a top destination for Christmas festivities in Scotland.”

Further details of Dundee’s Christmas Village 2024, including key dates and featured attractions, will be announced in the coming months.