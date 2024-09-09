Ice rink, markets and funfair confirmed for Dundee Christmas Village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ice rink, markets and funfair confirmed for Dundee Christmas Village

It is hoped the event will attract thousands of visitors to the city.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Christmas village plans 2024
Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A range of events and activities have been confirmed for this year’s Christmas Village in Dundee city centre.

Organisers NL Productions – who are behind Pitlochry’s successful Enchanted Forest displays – have confirmed their plans for the run up to Christmas 2024.

It was announced in July that the group had been awarded the £500,000 contract by Dundee City Council to deliver the city’s Christmas Village for the next three years.

It came after a disastrous previous year, when a different operator behind the city’s Winterfest didn’t show up.

Dundee Christmas Village will ‘spread festive cheer’

Now NL Productions has confirmed the attractions will include:

  • A 10m x 20m real ice rink
  • A Christmas Market to showcase local traders and caterers
  • A funfair with a variety of thrilling rides
  • An “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience
  • A village illuminated with stunning lighting and effects
  • Events spread throughout the season
Dundee Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2022
Dundee Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “Building on years of experience in delivering high-quality events, NL Productions is committed to creating a Christmas Village that reflects Dundee’s rich cultural heritage while also showcasing innovative and engaging entertainment.

“The event is set to feature a mix of traditional festive attractions, and family-friendly activities, all designed to spread festive cheer and foster a sense of community.

“The Christmas Village will be designed to appeal to all ages, offering something for everyone.”

Jonathan Brown from NL Productions said: “We have a lot of exciting ideas and cannot wait to share them with everyone.

The event will bring ‘significant benefits’ to Dundee

“We are dedicated to delivering an event that the city can be proud of, and which focuses on both quality and value for money.

“Our aim is to create an event that not only captivates and delights visitors but also brings significant benefits to the city of Dundee.”

NL Productions says it will work closely with local businesses, and community groups to ensure the event truly reflects the spirit of Dundee.

The Enchanted Forrest near Pitlochry.
N L Productions is behind the successful Enchanted Forest event at Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Councillor Steven Rome, Dundee City Council convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, added: “This year’s Christmas Village is expected to attract thousands of visitors, providing a boost to local businesses and contributing to the city’s economy during the festive season.

“By delivering a high-quality, memorable event, NL Productions aims to position Dundee as a top destination for Christmas festivities in Scotland.”

Further details of Dundee’s Christmas Village 2024, including key dates and featured attractions, will be announced in the coming months.

More from Dundee

Taypark House owner William Salve, centre, with Ewan McGregor and wife Mary Winstead.
Ewan McGregor 'unrecognisable' as he visits Dundee hotel
Dundee pub wars
Dundee pub wars erupt as price of a pint slashed amid landlord anger
Piling in for a big group shot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as fans enjoy The View's biggest Dundee headline show
Danny Leech, left, and brother John.
Brother of Dundee schoolboy killed in road tragedy relives phone call with driver of…
Dundee Olympia reopens public use
EXCLUSIVE: Traffic light fell from Dundee Olympia flume weeks before metal rod near miss
3
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
Armed police outside a flat on Albert Street. Image: Supplied
Man, 58, charged after armed police and negotiators called to Dundee flat
Sheriff Paul Brown
Sheriff considered sending Dundee abuser for high court sentencing
Locals reported a large police presence on Ballindean Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 35, charged after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
2
Police stopping a car on Coupar Angus Road in Dundee.
Police hunt for driver and two passengers who 'ran off' after car stopped in…
5

Conversation