Aaron Comrie makes Dunfermline call ahead of Fife derby with Raith Rovers

Aaron Comrie has urged Dunfermline to ‘take it up another level’ if they are to turn the tables on Raith Rovers in this week’s mouthwatering Fife derby.

Raith held a firm upper hand in the fixture last season, with five consecutive victories after a draw in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

It was the first time ever that the Stark’s Park outfit had achieved such a feat.

By contrast, the Pars have won just once in their last 13 meetings with their rivals from Kirkcaldy.

Both teams go into Friday’s clash at East End Park looking for form, with new Raith boss Neill Collins suffering defeat in his debut against Ayr United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have arrested a run of six successive losses earlier in the campaign with a creditable 1-1 draw with league leaders Ayr United and Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over neighbours East Fife.

Comrie is convinced James McPake’s side are finally finding their feet this season, helped by the arrival of some fresh faces.

But he accepts they will need an even better display if they are to get the result they want against their old foes in an eagerly-awaited derby.

He said: “I think you can see, as the weeks go on, the improvement in the squad.

Tough

“It was a solid performance [against East Fife] and hopefully we can build on that going into Friday night’s game.

“In the second-half of the Hamilton game, going into Ayr last week and then at the weekend, you could see the performance getting better.

“There’s a bit more competition in the squad.

“And we’re just trying to take it up another level on Friday night because that’ll be tough.”

Comrie grabbed Dunfermline’s all-important opening goal in Saturday’s 2-0 success against East Fife.

He pounced on a loose ball after a cross-cum-shot from Lewis McCann had rebounded from the crossbar.

The Pars’ lead was then doubled by a magnificent free-kick from McCann just five minutes later.

Comrie, whose goal was his first in almost two years, added to Pars TV: “I was actually going to hit it first time.

“But I thought I’d better not because I missed 100 chances last season!

“So, I’m glad I took the touch and it just went through the keeper’s legs. It was relief more than anything.”