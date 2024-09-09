Aaron Comrie makes Dunfermline call ahead of Fife derby with Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Aaron Comrie makes Dunfermline call ahead of Fife derby with Raith Rovers

The Pars have lost their last five outings in the fixture against their local rivals.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Aaron Comrie.
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Aaron Comrie has urged Dunfermline to ‘take it up another level’ if they are to turn the tables on Raith Rovers in this week’s mouthwatering Fife derby.

Raith held a firm upper hand in the fixture last season, with five consecutive victories after a draw in the Premier Sports Cup  group stage.

It was the first time ever that the Stark’s Park outfit had achieved such a feat.

By contrast, the Pars have won just once in their last 13 meetings with their rivals from Kirkcaldy.

Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Aaron Comrie plays a pass.
Aaron Comrie scored his first goal for Dunfermline in two years in the win against East Fife. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Both teams go into Friday’s clash at East End Park looking for form, with new Raith boss Neill Collins suffering defeat in his debut against Ayr United on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have arrested a run of six successive losses earlier in the campaign with a creditable 1-1 draw with league leaders Ayr United and Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over neighbours East Fife.

Comrie is convinced James McPake’s side are finally finding their feet this season, helped by the arrival of some fresh faces.

But he accepts they will need an even better display if they are to get the result they want against their old foes in an eagerly-awaited derby.

He said: “I think you can see, as the weeks go on, the improvement in the squad.

Tough

“It was a solid performance [against East Fife] and hopefully we can build on that going into Friday night’s game.

“In the second-half of the Hamilton game, going into Ayr last week and then at the weekend, you could see the performance getting better.

“There’s a bit more competition in the squad.

“And we’re just trying to take it up another level on Friday night because that’ll be tough.”

Comrie grabbed Dunfermline’s all-important opening goal in Saturday’s 2-0 success against East Fife.

Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie challenges Raith's Jack Hamilton in a Fife derby last season.
Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie challenges Raith’s Jack Hamilton in a Fife derby last season. Image: SNS.

He pounced on a loose ball after a cross-cum-shot from Lewis McCann had rebounded from the crossbar.

The Pars’ lead was then doubled by a magnificent free-kick from McCann just five minutes later.

Comrie, whose goal was his first in almost two years, added to Pars TV: “I was actually going to hit it first time.

“But I thought I’d better not because I missed 100 chances last season!

“So, I’m glad I took the touch and it just went through the keeper’s legs. It was relief more than anything.”

More from Football

Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the man top of Dundee's assist list. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: It's time for Lyall Cameron to become Dundee's main midfield man
Derek Riordan and James McFadden had short St Johnstone careers.
St Johnstone's mixed history with free agent signings - from Lee Croft and James…
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Neill Collins' Raith Rovers debut under the microscope as touchline presence, tactics and impact…
Van der Sande, No.10, rises highest to pull a goal back for Bonaire
Watch as Jort van der Sande becomes first Dundee United player to notch international…
Dundee United have swiftly assembled a squad that looks capable of competing in the Premiership
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee United's summer transfer window – the first target, 'data informed' mantra…
Simon Murray celebrates his first goal as a permanent Dundee player in victory over Annan. Image: SNS
Prolific Dundee's 33 goals under the microscope - who are the key men and…
Neill Collins looks on as Raith Rovers lose his first match in charge as manager.
Neill Collins reacts to defeat in first game as new Raith Rovers manager
George Oakley celebrates completing Ayr United's stunning second-half comeback.
Neill Collins' first game in charge ends in defeat after Raith Rovers' second-half collapse…
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
Andre Raymond: St Johnstone star reveals one big downside to life in Scotland
A young Ron Yeats making his way in the game with Dundee United
Former Dundee United and Liverpool 'colossus' Ron Yeats dies aged 86
3

Conversation