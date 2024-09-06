Dunfermline: Update on trialist Craig Clay, Kyle Benedictus injury and promising teenager ready for East Fife

Craig Clay ‘s qualities and experience have been hailed as the trialist continues to train with Dunfermline.

The Pars have been running the rule over the former Motherwell midfielder for the past couple of weeks and he has impressed manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay.

The 32-year-old scored in the reserve encounter with Queen’s Park last week and it was expected that he could become the Fifers’ seventh summer signing.

A deal has not yet been forthcoming from the East End Park club but Clay was part of the preparations for Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with East Fife.

Mackay said: “Craig is training away, keeping himself ticking over. He has done really well in training and looks like a really good player.

“He has had a good career. He has played at a good level down south and a year at Motherwell.

“You can see that experience he has got come through in training. He has a lot of qualities.”

Dunfermline will face East Fife without the services of recent loan signing Tommy Fogarty, who is on duty with the Northern Ireland U/21s.

Benedictus ‘nothing major’

And there was a further blow to the Pars’ defensive options after it was revealed skipper Kyle Benedictus is likely to be sidelined until after next week’s Fife derby with Raith Rovers due to injury.

The 32-year-old has undergone a scan on his hamstring after having to be substituted in the last two games against Hamilton Accies and Ayr United.

Mackay added: “Bene will maybe be a couple of weeks because he is feeling his hamstring. He has had a scan and it is nothing serious, nothing major.

“He will miss tomorrow [Saturday] certainly.

“Tommy is away with the international 21s. He will miss tomorrow’s game as well and be back Tuesday or Wednesday next week.”

The absences could mean a start at Bayview for 18-year-old Sam Young.

The highly-rated centre-half has been a half-time substitute in the last two games and has impressed the Pars management following loans last season at East Stirlingshire and Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Mackay said: “Sam has done really well. He has progressed an awful lot in the last six to 12 months. The loan moves that he has had have certainly helped him.

“It is difficult, for especially a centre back, to come in at a young age.

Young ‘more than capable at this level’

“But the fact that he has been out playing against men at all different levels has certainly helped him physically.

“He is much stronger than what he was and when it is an aerial battle you fancy him.

“He is probably our most aggressive, if not the best, in the air that we have got in the squad.

“There are no worries about Sam coming in and playing games. He has shown in the last couple of games when he has come on that he is more than capable at this level.”