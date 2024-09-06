Dunfermline: Update on trialist Craig Clay, Kyle Benedictus injury and promising teenager ready for East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline: Update on trialist Craig Clay, Kyle Benedictus injury and promising teenager ready for East Fife

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay has been on media duties for the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. assistant-manager Dave Mackay.
Dunfermline assistant-manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Craig Clay ‘s qualities and experience have been hailed as the trialist continues to train with Dunfermline.

The Pars have been running the rule over the former Motherwell midfielder for the past couple of weeks and he has impressed manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay.

The 32-year-old scored in the reserve encounter with Queen’s Park last week and it was expected that he could become the Fifers’ seventh summer signing.

Craig Clay in action during his spell with Motherwell.
Craig Clay in action during his spell with Motherwell. Image: SNS.

A deal has not yet been forthcoming from the East End Park club but Clay was part of the preparations for Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with East Fife.

Mackay said: “Craig is training away, keeping himself ticking over. He has done really well in training and looks like a really good player.

“He has had a good career. He has played at a good level down south and a year at Motherwell.

“You can see that experience he has got come through in training. He has a lot of qualities.”

Dunfermline will face East Fife without the services of recent loan signing Tommy Fogarty, who is on duty with the Northern Ireland U/21s.

Benedictus ‘nothing major’

And there was a further blow to the Pars’ defensive options after it was revealed skipper Kyle Benedictus is likely to be sidelined until after next week’s Fife derby with Raith Rovers due to injury.

The 32-year-old has undergone a scan on his hamstring after having to be substituted in the last two games against Hamilton Accies and Ayr United.

Mackay added: “Bene will maybe be a couple of weeks because he is feeling his hamstring. He has had a scan and it is nothing serious, nothing major.

“He will miss tomorrow [Saturday] certainly.

“Tommy is away with the international 21s. He will miss tomorrow’s game as well and be back Tuesday or Wednesday next week.”

Sam Young made his league debut for Dunfermline Athletic FC against Hamilton Accies.
Sam Young made his league debut for Dunfermline against Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The absences could mean a start at Bayview for 18-year-old Sam Young.

The highly-rated centre-half has been a half-time substitute in the last two games and has impressed the Pars management following loans last season at East Stirlingshire and Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Mackay said: “Sam has done really well. He has progressed an awful lot in the last six to 12 months. The loan moves that he has had have certainly helped him.

“It is difficult, for especially a centre back, to come in at a young age.

Young ‘more than capable at this level’

“But the fact that he has been out playing against men at all different levels has certainly helped him physically.

“He is much stronger than what he was and when it is an aerial battle you fancy him.

“He is probably our most aggressive, if not the best, in the air that we have got in the squad.

“There are no worries about Sam coming in and playing games. He has shown in the last couple of games when he has come on that he is more than capable at this level.”

