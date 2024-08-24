James McPake reveals frank dressing-room discussions as Dunfermline pay price for ‘unacceptable’ first-half in third straight league loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake reveals frank dressing-room discussions as Dunfermline pay price for ‘unacceptable’ first-half in third straight league loss

The Pars went down 1-0 away to Hamilton Accies.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has revealed a frank dressing-room discussion was behind the improvements that left him frustrated by a third straight league defeat.

Adrift to a Reghan Tumilty header from a 26th-minute corner, the Pars had not laid a glove on Hamilton Accies before the break in a display McPake confessed was ‘nowhere near acceptable’.

But the Fifers boss has told how he was able to stand back and let his players have their say before he and assistant Dave Mackay stepped in to rally the side for the second 45 minutes.

Debutant Josh Cooper, sent on as a substitute after an hour, went close with three efforts in an encouraging performance, and Lewis McCann struck the bar with a cross-cum-shot.

Ewan Otoo also blazed over with time running out before a grandstand finish failed to find an equaliser for Dunfermline, who failed to get Birmingham City defender Tommy Fogarty registered in time for the match.

Former Raith Rovers full-back Reghan Tumilty celebrates Hamilton Accies' winning goal.
Former Raith Rovers full-back Reghan Tumilty was Hamilton Accies’ match-winner. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“At half-time, that was probably as annoyed as I’ve seen the players with each other, which allowed us to stand back a wee bit,” said McPake after the 1-0 defeat.

“And, then, obviously you have your say as well.

“There were some senior players in there, but some younger ones as well, having a say and having a go, and demanding standards that weren’t there in the first-half, and we know that.

“Every supporter of both teams that watched that could see we were passive and we weren’t getting close enough to Hamilton.

“The reaction did come, but it shouldn’t take half-time and them going in and having a go at themselves.

‘Having a right go’

“It shouldn’t take me then having a go and Dave [Mackay] then having a go.

“Then you feel for 15 minutes everybody’s just really having a right go at each other and calling each other out.

“That’s what happened at half-time, and you see the reaction in the second-half.

“But it can’t take that, we need to come out and start games like that.”

The statistics show Dunfermline just shaded possession and had as many shots on goal as their hosts.

Dunfermline striker Taylor Sutherland tussles with Hamilton defender Sean McGinty.
Dunfermline striker Taylor Sutherland tussles with Hamilton defender Sean McGinty. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

But the difference in a tight game was Tumilty’s set-piece winner.

“The first-half was nowhere near acceptable,” added McPake. “We lost a really poor goal, which we’ll look at; it’s another set-play.

“In the second-half, we do come back into the game. At that point, sometimes you say it’s too little, too late.

“But we created probably more chances in that second-half than we have over the course of the season. That’s a positive.”

Injury update

Dunfermline, who sent on 18-year-old Sam Young for his league debut at half-time in place of the out-of-sorts Sam Fisher, also lost skipper Kyle Benedictus to injury in there 64th minute.

“We think it’s nervy, in the hamstring, and we weren’t going to risk it,” said McPake who also explained the removal of Kieran Ngwenya and Chris Kane.

“That was always the way it was going to go with Kieran, just with the minutes.

“And Chris Kane, again, with the minutes. They’re edging along to get to the point where they can play 90 minutes.

New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing Josh Cooper.
Josh Cooper made his Dunfermline debut and made an impact in the second-half. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“Bene will be fine, I’m sure. Kieran is fine and Chris Kane is fine, and we’re now getting a squad.”

Meanwhile, McPake has praised the impact made by Cooper in his half-hour cameo after he signed a one-year deal on Friday.

“I think the changes going on helped,” commented McPake. “Josh Cooper in particular was a real goal threat. He had three chances and he’s in there devastated he’s not managed to score.

“But I’ve seen that [goal threat] from the start and that’s why I was so desperate to get him in.

“He’ll help.”

More from Football

Dundee boss Tony Docherty admits he was disappointed to come away with a point at Hibs. Image: SNS
Never-say-die Dundee delight Tony Docherty after late Hibs leveller as he's quizzed on Luke…
2
Luca Stephenson celebrates the winner
Jim Goodwin slams 'ridiculous' Adama Sidibeh challenge as Dundee United boss reveals key half-time…
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets TWO red cards against Dundee United, as Craig…
St Johnstone defender, Lewis Neilson.
Lewis Neilson: I love Dundee United but I'm determined to help St Johnstone beat…
Tony Docherty
4 selection calls for Dundee boss Tony Docherty as he bids to end Hibs…
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Ross Docherty fueled by doubters as Dundee United captain eyes long-awaited Premiership debut
St Johnstone midfielder, Max Kucheriavyi, is available for loan.
Max Kucheriavyi can leave St Johnstone as Craig Levein reveals fresh loan details
Adama Sidibeh has been at the centre of summer transfer speculation.
Craig Levein reveals transfer speculation demand to St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh
Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017.
Raith Rovers manager hunt latest following approach for Linfield boss David Healy
David Babunski, Jort van der Sande, Richard Odada and Kristijan Trapanovski have all earned call-ups
4 Dundee United stars called up for international duty as Kristijan Trapanovski in line…

Conversation