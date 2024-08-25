4 Dunfermline talking points as losing run extends to 6 matches with Hamilton Accies defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline talking points as losing run extends to 6 matches with Hamilton Accies defeat

The Pars have now lost their opening three league games.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline suffered an unwanted hat-trick of Championship defeats – and a sixth in all competitions – with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Hamilton Accies.

A header from Reghan Tumilty after 25 minutes sealed the Pars’ fate as they proved unable to break down their hosts in the hunt for an equaliser.

Lewis McCann struck the bar with a cross-cum-shot with 15 minutes remaining and Ewan Otoo blazed over a good chance in the 83rd minute.

It was an improved second-half display from the Fifers – after an angry dressing-room response to their first 45 minutes – but a leveller eluded them in another disappointing outing.

Courier Sport takes a look at four of the talking points.

Dunfermline Athletic substitute Taylor Sutherland battles for possession against Hamilton Accies.
Dunfermline substitute Taylor Sutherland battles for possession against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Off-field effects

This was Dunfermline’s first outing since their principle investors effectively put the club up for sale.

DAFC Fussball GmbH’s decision to invite offers for their stake came as a bolt from the blue for the local directors and fans alike.

In the build-up to the Hamilton outing, manager James McPake insisted it was ‘business as usual’ as far as he and the squad were concerned.

But he, his staff and the players would not be human if they did not wonder what the future holds for them with changes afoot off the pitch.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook watches the defeat to Hamilton Accies alongside director Drew Main.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook (right) watches Saturday’s defeat to Hamilton Accies alongside director Drew Main. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Likewise, fans might be concerned for the direction of their club amidst the uncertainty.

A modest travelling support made their way to Hamilton for Saturday’s clash, but it seemed they travelled with acceptance – rather than defiance – of the current situation.

Until anything changes, results and performances on the pitch are the main priority for all concerned and major improvements are required.

Drawing blanks

Dunfermline failed to score for the third successive league outing at the weekend.

In fact, it was the fifth time in seven competitive games that they have been unable to find the back of the net.

It took them until the 42nd minute to register a shot on goal and, when it did come, Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s effort flew harmlessly over.

When confidence is low and positive results are needed, it is natural for teams to go back to basics and aim for solidity before flair.

But the Pars desperately need to solve their attacking deficiencies.

Dunfermline Athletic FC striker Chris Kane in action against Hamilton Accies.
Dunfermline striker Chris Kane in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chris Kane made his first start of the season against Hamilton and lasted 70 minutes before making way for Taylor Sutherland.

He will make a difference. It was evident in the runs he made, his link-up play and the way he competed with defenders.

But the former St Johnstone stalwart needs help and he rarely got it against Accies.

Lewis McCann had a frustrating game until finishing strongly playing as a right winger, whilst Ritchie-Hosler and David Wotherspoon were largely quiet until the second-half rally.

It is a conundrum that needs sorting quickly.

Fresh blood

One solution to the current travails could lie in recruitment.

The irony of the bombshell news delivered by DAFC Fussball was that they also loosened the purse strings for new signings.

It is something McPake and his senior players have been crying out for since pre-season and the farcical situation with the lack of a back-up goalkeeper.

But why have they waited so long to sanction fresh faces when it has been obvious right from the start they were urgently required?

Anyone coming in now will need time to settle and to get used to their new team-mates and tactics.

It is time the Pars really do not have after their start to the campaign.

Josh Cooper in action for Dunfermline against Hamilton Accies.
New signing Josh Cooper made his debut for Dunfermline against Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Josh Cooper, signed on Friday after training all summer with the club, was an encouraging sign.

He had three chances in his half-hour cameo and hinted that he could help provide something different in attack.

Birmingham City’s Northern Ireland U/21 international defender Tommy Fogarty is also on his way after the Fifers failed in their bid to complete his loan capture in time to play at Hamilton.

McPake is expecting another two to arrive this week.

But, once the new recruits have been secured, the Pars boss will know that visible improvements will be paramount.

Dig in for victories

The fixture list has not been kind to a Dunfermline squad short on numbers and form.

After being paired away with the Premiership’s relegated side, Livingston, on the opening weekend, they then faced on-form rivals Falkirk, fresh from their invincible campaign.

After the Hamilton defeat – a game they would have hoped might have stopped the rot – they now have Ayr United, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle in quick succession.

Ayr are league leaders, with four straight wins. It currently does not get any harder in the Championship.

Dunfermline Athletic FC striker Lewis McCann fires a shot at goal against Hamilton Accies.
Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann was prominent in the closing stages against Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

By the time Raith arrive for the Fife derby on September 13 they will have a new manager – and possibly the bounce that often gives.

Then it is Partick, who as things stand are currently only one point better off than Dunfermline.

But they, like Rovers and Airdrie, the other teams to make last term’s play-offs, will be hopeful of recovering from a poor start to the campaign that has seen them score just once in three games.

It is too early to be too despondent but those next three games, and the results of others, could be a gauge for what lies ahead this season.

Conversation