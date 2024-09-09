LEE WILKIE: It’s time for Lyall Cameron to become Dundee’s main midfield man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: It’s time for Lyall Cameron to become Dundee’s main midfield man

Luke McCowan's departure from Dundee to Celtic has left a space for someone to take over as the Dee's key midfider.

Tony Docherty instructs Lyall Cameron, the man top of Dundee's assist list. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It has been an excellent start  to the season for Dundee.

That’s why I’m not unduly concerned about Luke McCowan making his dream move to Celtic.

Before he left, the midfielder was sitting second in the Dens Park assist charts with five, plus three goals of his own,

And given the way he’s stepped up to every level asked of him since breaking into the team, his will be a big year for him.

It’s really quite exciting from a Dundee point of view.

Lyall Cameron has been a standout for Dundee in recent seasons. Image: SNS
It’s all very well sticking loads of goals past lower league opposition, but keeping it going into the league campaign, against better opposition, is a different thing altogether.

The good news on that front is that the goals are being spread around the team, with Simon Murray streaking ahead in the scoring charts with seven goals.

Behind him you’ve got Curtis Main and Seb Palmer-Houlden on five; Cameron, Antonio Portales and Scott Tiffoey on three Ziyad Larkeche Jordan McGhee, Ryan Astley and Ethan Ingram on one goal apiece,

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron in action during a pre-season friendly between Arbroath and Dundee at The Greenversity Stadium at Gayfield Park. Image: SNS

Now that McCowan is out of the picture – and I can barely think of a player more deserving of his big move – Cameron is tailor made to step into the middle of the park and take control of games.

Anyone who’s watched him of late knows he’s capable.

His energy is second to none, he’s solid on the ball, he’s got a great eye for a pass and he knows when to have shot.

For me, Dundee are equipped to do something fantastic this year – and in order to do so, they’ll  need Cameron to show what he’s all about.

If he manages that, the Dark Blues will benefit – and so could Scotland.

Conversation