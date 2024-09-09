LEE WILKIE: It’s time for Lyall Cameron to become Dundee’s main midfield man

It has been an excellent start to the season for Dundee.

That’s why I’m not unduly concerned about Luke McCowan making his dream move to Celtic.

Before he left, the midfielder was sitting second in the Dens Park assist charts with five, plus three goals of his own,

And given the way he’s stepped up to every level asked of him since breaking into the team, his will be a big year for him.

It’s really quite exciting from a Dundee point of view.

It’s all very well sticking loads of goals past lower league opposition, but keeping it going into the league campaign, against better opposition, is a different thing altogether.

The good news on that front is that the goals are being spread around the team, with Simon Murray streaking ahead in the scoring charts with seven goals.

Behind him you’ve got Curtis Main and Seb Palmer-Houlden on five; Cameron, Antonio Portales and Scott Tiffoey on three Ziyad Larkeche Jordan McGhee, Ryan Astley and Ethan Ingram on one goal apiece,

Now that McCowan is out of the picture – and I can barely think of a player more deserving of his big move – Cameron is tailor made to step into the middle of the park and take control of games.

Anyone who’s watched him of late knows he’s capable.

His energy is second to none, he’s solid on the ball, he’s got a great eye for a pass and he knows when to have shot.

For me, Dundee are equipped to do something fantastic this year – and in order to do so, they’ll need Cameron to show what he’s all about.

If he manages that, the Dark Blues will benefit – and so could Scotland.