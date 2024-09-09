Fife trampoline park evicted last year reveals new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife trampoline park evicted last year reveals new premises

Xtreme Trampoline was forced out to make way for a new Poundstretcher in Glenrothes.

By Lindsey Hamilton
new premises for Fife trampoline park
The former Xtreme Trampoline in Glenrothes. Image: Laura Devlin/DCT

A Fife trampoline park evicted from its premises last year has secured new premises.

Xtreme Trampoline, owned by Kyle Bunting, revealed on Monday it is to open an arena in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes.

It was forced to move out of the Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes to make way for Poundstretcher.

‘Thrilled and delighted’

Xtreme Trampoline said on Facebook: “We asked you to watch this space.

“We found one. We are absolutely delighted and excited to announce the opening of a brand new arena in the Kingdom Centre of Glenrothes.

“We can’t give any more details at the moment, but we can promise some incredible things are in the pipeline.”

Mr Bunting had been seeking permission to set up a new trampoline park in the town’s Kingdom Centre since last year’s retail park setback.

Kingdom Centre. Glenrothes Image: Focus Estate Fund

In May he applied to Fife Council to convert the old Forces Support shop in Marchmont Gate.

But is has yet to be revealed if the new park will be located there.

The plans submitted also included a toddlers’ trampoline, a play area and a video games arcade, as well as a café and two party rooms.

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition in an unsuccessful bid to stop the closure of the old premises.

More from Fife

The new Methil playpark was splattered with paint
Anger as vandals force closure of new £100,000 playpark in Methil
Exterior of Second Chance Kennels
Fife kennels up for sale weeks after closure announcement
The SSSC HQ in Dundee
Kirkcaldy carer told dementia patient: ‘If you smiled more often, more people would visit…
Kenneth Grindlay
Women left 'petrified' by encounter in Dunfermline Asda car park
Mary Blyth
Fife cleaner left love letter and £1k gift as she stalked doctor over five…
Allan at Marie at the spot where both the police and later the family dug for evidence.
EXCLUSIVE: Family of missing Allan Bryant conduct private dig at Fife beauty spot
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends
Volunteers Green in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Police launch Kirkcaldy rape investigation after woman, 18, attacked
Buses were withdrawn from the Collydean area of Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Buses withdrawn from Glenrothes estate after 'kids throw stones at vehicles'
Daanyaal Chowdhury
VIDEO: Crooked Perthshire puppy farm boss filmed mocking human trafficking victims

Conversation