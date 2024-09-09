Fife trampoline park evicted last year reveals new premises

A Fife trampoline park evicted from its premises last year has secured new premises.

Xtreme Trampoline, owned by Kyle Bunting, revealed on Monday it is to open an arena in the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes.

It was forced to move out of the Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes to make way for Poundstretcher.

‘Thrilled and delighted’

Xtreme Trampoline said on Facebook: “We asked you to watch this space.

“We found one. We are absolutely delighted and excited to announce the opening of a brand new arena in the Kingdom Centre of Glenrothes.

“We can’t give any more details at the moment, but we can promise some incredible things are in the pipeline.”

Mr Bunting had been seeking permission to set up a new trampoline park in the town’s Kingdom Centre since last year’s retail park setback.

In May he applied to Fife Council to convert the old Forces Support shop in Marchmont Gate.

But is has yet to be revealed if the new park will be located there.

The plans submitted also included a toddlers’ trampoline, a play area and a video games arcade, as well as a café and two party rooms.

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition in an unsuccessful bid to stop the closure of the old premises.