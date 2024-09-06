JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United signings and performances rated as city sides come out swinging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United signings and performances rated as city sides come out swinging

Both Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty's sides have started the season well.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right). Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

The first round of league games is always my barometer for assessing how I think teams will do over the entire season.

By then, every opponent has been met and every player has had the chance to settle into a new club, playing style and new location.

That said, even after just four league matches, there are strong signs that Dundee will continue their excellent progress from last season – and that United might be the surprise Premiership package.

There’s plenty to be positive about in the way both clubs have kicked off their campaigns.

So far, it looks like recruitment on both sides of the street has been solid.

No doubt some signings will wax and wane in form over the season, but the business done by Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin seems spot on so far.

The trick now is maintaining their bright starts and ensuring consistency of performances and outcomes.

Dundee United star Will Ferry in possession
Will Ferry in possession for United. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

The stand-out star at United, for me, has been Will Ferry, whose composed use of the ball – which he very seldom squanders – and his calmness in possession gives them much better effectiveness on the left side than previously.

I’ve also been very impressed with Jort van der Sande; his physical strength and hold up and link play puts real pressure on opposing defenders and offers United a perfect focus for an out-ball.

Dundee goalie can help strikers

None of the new signings look out of place and the Tangerines‘ current unbeaten status in third spot – and with the third-best defensive record behind champions Celtic and a rejuvenated Aberdeen – is well-merited and augurs well for the season ahead.

At Dundee, Simon Murray has been the marquee summer signing, and the six-figure fee to Ross County for his services looks better business with every outing.

Simon Murray celebrates after earning Dundee a point at Hibs
Simon Murray has started the season well in front of goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Over the years he’s added real craft and game intelligence to his pace and stamina and that all adds up to a bundle of problems for opponents.

The return of keeper Jon McCracken has boosted the Dark Blues at both ends of the park.

Even with the way-going of Luke McCowan, Dundee still have a midfield with bite, that can craft passes for their mobile front line, but the goalie’s ability to launch long, direct ammunition from the back also offers a deadly form of attack.

Against St Mirren, the efficacy of his phenomenal kicking power was clear, at Dundee’s first goal, from a mighty shelled ball from his six-yard line.

That thunderous delivery covered three quarters of the pitch, with the bounce unimpeded by a defender, and allowed Curtis Main to fire home with a superbly improvised scissor kick.

Few keepers can distribute the ball with such distance and accuracy, and that gives Dundee a powerful tool to vary their attacking threat, which, as the second-top scorers in the league, is already substantial.

Work still needs done defensively to cut out some of the soft goals conceded, but the upside to that is that when a team is as free-scoring as Dundee are, the harm caused by defensive frailties can be negated.

Conversation