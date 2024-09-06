EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Primark ‘high-value’ theft suspects may have fled country

Those responsible for a “high-value” cash theft in a Dundee shop may have fled the country, The Courier understands.

Police are continuing to investigate the theft of the five-figure sum from an elderly woman inside the Primark store at the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The theft happened on Thursday August 15.

Days later, police issued a CCTV image of two women they wanted to speak to in connection with the case.

However, The Courier understands the investigation has now extended overseas amid fears those responsible have left the country.

‘International warrants’

A relative of the victim told The Courier police had issued “international warrants” in the case.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation into the case is continuing.

Sergeant Rachel McQueen previously urged the two women to come forward.

She said: “I am asking that the women pictured in the images contact us in order that further inquiries can be carried out.

“I am also asking members of the public that if they recognise these women to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1169 of August 15.