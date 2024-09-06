EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Primark ‘high-value’ theft suspects may have fled country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Primark ‘high-value’ theft suspects may have fled country

The incident occurred last month in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

CCTV of two women in Overgate Shopping Centre police want to speak to. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV of two women in Overgate Shopping Centre police want to speak to. Image: Police Scotland
By James Simpson

Those responsible for a “high-value” cash theft in a Dundee shop may have fled the country, The Courier understands.

Police are continuing to investigate the theft of the five-figure sum from an elderly woman inside the Primark store at the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The theft happened on Thursday August 15.

Days later, police issued a CCTV image of two women they wanted to speak to in connection with the case.

However, The Courier understands the investigation has now extended overseas amid fears those responsible have left the country.

‘International warrants’

A relative of the victim told The Courier police had issued “international warrants” in the case.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation into the case is continuing.

Sergeant Rachel McQueen previously urged the two women to come forward.

She said: “I am asking that the women pictured in the images contact us in order that further inquiries can be carried out.

“I am also asking members of the public that if they recognise these women to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1169 of August 15.

