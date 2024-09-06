Auchterarder flypast in honour of Great Escape hero cancelled at 11th hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder flypast in honour of Great Escape hero cancelled at 11th hour

The flypast was meant to honour Spitfire hero Sandy Gunn who was executed for his role in the real-life Great Escape

By Morag Lindsay
Sandy Gunn leaning over Spitfire aircraft
The flypast was planned to honour Auchterarder Great Escape hero Sandy Gunn.

A flypast in honour of Auchterarder Spitfire pilot and Great Escape hero Sandy Gunn will not go ahead tonight.

Locals had been promised an appearance by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Friday evening.

But the tribute was pulled at the 11th hour.

The flypast had been planned to coincide with the opening of a new memorial garden in Auchterarder in memory of Sandy Gunn.

Black and white photo of Sandy Gunn in pilot uniform smoking pipe leaning against shed door
Sandy Gunn

The 24-year-old was shot dead in 1944 after tunnelling out of the infamous Stalag Luft III prisoner-of-war camp.

Organiser, Dr James Grant, said the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight had informed him this week that it would not be able to take part.

He had been hoping he might be able to persuade a private Spitfire owner to do the honours.

Discussions were still taking place right up to Friday afternoon.

However, it wasn’t possible to arrange it at such short notice.

black and white wartime photo of Sandy Gunn in group of RAF pilots
Sandy Gunn, back left, with fellow pilots. Image: The Gunn Family

“The garden opening is still going ahead,” said Dr Grant.

And he’s hopeful that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be able to come back on another date.

Auchterarder legend’s heroism inspired much-loved movie

Sandy Gunn was the son of an Auchterarder doctor.

He joined the RAF in 1940, and was selected for the Photo Reconnaissance Unit, where he learned to fly Spitfires.

Sandy Gunn Spitfire on runway with two airmen alongside
Sandy Gunn’s Spitfire. Image: Wick Development Trust

His plane was shot down over Norway on March 5 1942.

Sandy was imprisoned in Stalag Luft III, a notorious Luftwaffe-run camp in Poland.

It was the scene of two break-outs, most notably the now famous Great Escape in March 1944.

The episode inspired the classic war movie, starring Steve McQueen.

Sandy helped to dig the tunnels through which he and 75 other prisoners fled in the dead of night.

Steve McQueen on motorbike in scene from the Great Escape film
Steve McQueen in The Great Escape. Image: Mirisch/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

However, he was re-captured after 36 hours on the run and handed over to the Gestapo.

And on April 6 1944, he was taken from his prison cell and executed.

No flypast, but Sandy Gunn now has permanent memorial in Auchterarder

Sandy’s name had been largely overlooked in Auchterarder until now.

The memorial garden is designed to rectify that.

Sandy Gunn memorial garden planting
The new Sandy Gunn memorial garden in Auchterarder. Image: DC Thomson

It has been two years in the making in a project led by Auchterarder Rotary Club.

Organisers have raised around £60,000 in donations.

The garden features trees, shrubs and a bench on a plot across from the town’s police station, very close to Sandy’s childhood home.

The opening of the garden tonight will be followed by a screening of The Great Escape in the Aytoun Hall, Auchterarder, at 7.30pm.

More from Perth & Kinross

Firefighters in hazmat outfits at Crieff Primary School. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 3 employees took unwell day before Crieff Primary School evacuation
Pothole machine in Rattray, with three councillors in hard hats standing in front of it.
Can 'pothole killer' machine fix Perthshire's crumbling roads?
Children at Perth Leisure Pool, a Live Active Leisure facility
EXCLUSIVE: Draft timetable revealed for new Perth pool at Thimblerow
3
The North Inch in Perth.
Boy, 14, charged after 'carelessly driving electric motorbike' in Perth park
Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch
5-star Highland Perthshire hotel hits the market for £3.25 million
sheep theft Perthshire
40 sheep worth more than £5k stolen from Kinross-shire farm
Young curlers at the Dewars Centre in Perth.
EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m upset about decision to exclude ice rink from new Perth leisure…
2
David Hay
Drink-driver nearly struck police officer at Rewind in Perthshire after being ejected from festival
One of Muirhall Energy's other onshore wind farm projects. Image: Muirhall Energy
EXCLUSIVE: Scone Palace owner plans major wind farm development near Dunkeld
Group of people standing round highland cow sculpture in Auchterarder
CHAS Hairy Highland Coos moo-ving on as Perthshire sculpture trail ends

Conversation