Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Simon Murray opens up on ’emotional’ celebration with fans after late Hibs leveller

The Dark Blues frontman opened his Premiership scoring account for the season with a crucial equaliser at Easter Road.

Simon Murray earned Dundee a point at Hibs on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Simon Murray insists there is much more to come from Dundee this season.

The Dark Blues have made a fine start to the campaign, unbeaten in their first eight matches and scoring plenty of goals.

That unbeaten run was extended thanks to Murray’s late leveller at Hibs on Saturday as he notched his sixth strike since signing for the club in the summer.

A moment he very much enjoyed right in front of a delirious away support, some of whom spilled onto the Easter Road pitch.

“It was good!” Murray said.

Simon Murray with the late equaliser. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
“It was deserved. We never gave up and it was good to get something out of the game and celebrate in front of the away fans – it was a good feeling.

“They were happy, they just appreciate that we never gave up, kept going until the end.

“A point away from home at a good team is a good result.

“I think we were quite comfortable, we frustrated them and we could feel that within the stadium, that the fans were getting on top of them.

“Disappointing to lose the goals when we did but we showed great character to push on to the end.”

Hibs link?

Murray spent a season at Hibs earlier in his career while his father Gary played four seasons for the Easter Road club in the 80s.

And it is a club he holds in high regard.

However, when that goal went in there was no holding in the emotions for the Dundonian.

“When I was here I loved it, an amazing club and I gave my all for them,” Murray said after the game.

Murray finds a way for the Dee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“But I’m now at a club that’s given me a lot and that’s the team that I’ll give 100% for.

“I respect Hibs obviously but this is my job now, doing the best for Dundee so I’ll celebrate any goal against any team.

“I always speak to my dad about it, he was a footballer as well, but no feeling replaces what you feel when you score any goal. But a last-minute one is a bit special.

“That’s as good as it gets. Luckily in my career, I’ve scored some cracking late goals, in big games as well, but it’s emotional when you see your fans.”

Dundee fans lose it in the away end. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
And was a return to Hibs on the cards over the summer?

Murray said: “There was interest from clubs but my heart was always set on coming to Dundee, that’s where I’m from.

“I’ve got a young family and it was important for me to be close to them, but also an exciting time to be at Dundee with everything that’s going on.”

Confidence

Murray has returned to the top of Dundee’s top goalscorer chart with that goal, moving one ahead of Seb Palmer-Houlden.

That strike was also the club’s 31st of the season, just eight games in.

Dundee goal-getter Simon Murray. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Confidence is high for the Dark Blues but Murray admits they are not resting on any laurels.

“We’ve started the season quite well,” Murray added.

“Obviously the last league game at Hearts was good and then we’ve backed it up by staying undefeated but we know inside the dressing-room that there’re still work to be done in certain aspects.

“We’ve got a lot of new players, and we’re still gelling and getting used to each other.

“But the confidence is there that we can be competitive against any side and we showed that on Saturday.”

Conversation