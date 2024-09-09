Prolific Dundee’s 33 goals under the microscope – who are the key men and where are the big threats?

Dundee are the top scoring side in Scottish football this season – and across much of Europe.

The Dark Blues have rattled in a massive 33 goals in just nine matches.

Three times they have struck six or more in individual games and they have scored at least twice in every single match this term.

The goals are flowing and an unbeaten streak has followed.

But who is scoring them and where are the goals coming from?

Courier Sport takes a deep dive into Dundee’s ‘goaliest’ start to a season for generations.

Goalscorers

Dundee aren’t reliant on just one in-form goalscorer, the load has been spread throughout the team.

Eleven different scorers have found the net for the Dark Blues. Or 12 if you want to be cheeky and add Hearts defender Gerald Taylor’s name to the list after his own goal.

Top of the list is Simon Murray with six in all competitions, followed by Seb Palmer-Houlden and Curtis Main just one goal behind.

Of the 33 goals, 19 have come from forwards with Scott Tiffoney grabbing three for himself, too.

Midfielders have six – the now departed Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron with three each – while the backline has produced one more.

Creators

On the assist front, Lyall Cameron is clear in front of his Dens team-mates after being neck-and-neck with his old pal McCowan.

If you stretch the picture beyond just assists, the most creative dark blue stands out a mile.

But sadly for the Dee, he’s now a Celtic player.

A big reason why Luke McCowan was so in-demand is his creative output – of the 31 goals scored before his exit, McCowan had been involved in 16.

The closest challengers to him have now been involved in 11 goals – Cameron and Tiffoney while Murray has played a part in 10.

Antonio Portales has the most headed goals with three while both Murray and Main have scored at least one goal with right foot, left foot and head.

That’s the players, what about the team overall?

Open Play

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been delighted by the range of threats his side have shown this season.

Set-pieces were a big route to goal last term and has been a productive avenue once more this term.

However, the Dark Blues have scored more from open-play.

They have scored 23 times from open play this season with 10 coming direct from a whole range of set-pieces.

Unsurprisingly the left flank is key – that’s largely where Tiffoney and McCowan in particular linked up earlier in the campaign and caused a whole heap of trouble for defences.

Most goals, though, have come through the centre of the pitch.

Set-Pieces

Adding to the variety of threats from Dundee is their set-piece output.

The Dark Blues have got goals from penalties, free kicks, corner kicks, a long throw and even straight from a goal kick this season.

They notched three from corners against Airdrieonians, two delivered by Cameron and one by McCowan.

Fin Robertson also has an assist from a free-kick against Bonnyrigg Rose, headed in by Portales.

McCowan dispatched three penalties while Ethan Ingram’s big throw was flicked on by Palmer-Houlden for Murray to finish against Inverness.

And last time out McCracken’s booming goal kick bounced all the way through for Main to finish.

There have been a shed-load of goals for Dundee fans to enjoy this season, coming from all over the park and from all areas.

And there are no doubt more to come – Premiership defences will have their hands full this season.