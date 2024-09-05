Dundee star Antonio Portales reportedly targeted by Mexican side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Antonio Portales reportedly targeted by Mexican side

The 28-year-old has been an ever-present for the Dark Blues this season.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.

Reports in Mexico suggest top-flight Monterrey are eyeing a return for Dundee defender Antonio Portales.

The 28-year-old joined the Dark Blues last summer and helped them to a top-six finish on their Premiership return.

His performances have made the Mexican a mainstay of Tony Docherty’s backline since his arrival a year ago.

And brought rumours of a potential international call-up to Javier Aguirre’s side this month.

Antonio Portales has made a big impact at Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Docherty said of a possible Mexico call-up last month: “I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case because of the consistency Antonio has shown and the rate of improvement in him.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a professional.

“He’s a consummate professional and he gets everything out of the performance on a Saturday from the work he does during the week.

“He’s brilliant around the place and all the boys love him.”

‘A Mexican defender who is in Europe’

That international call did not come but reports from Mexico suggest a club may make a move for the defender this month.

The transfer window closes in Mexico on September 10.

And well-known Mexican journalist Jose Manuel Elgueta has suggested Monterrey could be ready to make a move for Portales.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales celebrates a goal against Airdrie. Image: SNS

The defender began his career with Rayados before dropping to the second tier and departing in 2021.

“There is a possibility that they will sign another player in Monterrey, a Mexican defender who is in Europe,” Elgueta told sports radio station RG La Deportiva.

“There is a possibility, there are not many.

“[Antonio] Portales is another option. He is in Scotland, at Dundee.

“I don’t think he will come.

“We will see if they make a formal proposal or not.”

Courier Sport understands Dundee have had no contact from Monterrey regarding Portales.

The defender is contracted at Dens Park until 2025.

