Dundee star Antonio Portales reportedly targeted by Mexican side

Reports in Mexico suggest top-flight Monterrey are eyeing a return for Dundee defender Antonio Portales.

The 28-year-old joined the Dark Blues last summer and helped them to a top-six finish on their Premiership return.

His performances have made the Mexican a mainstay of Tony Docherty’s backline since his arrival a year ago.

And brought rumours of a potential international call-up to Javier Aguirre’s side this month.

Docherty said of a possible Mexico call-up last month: “I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case because of the consistency Antonio has shown and the rate of improvement in him.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a professional.

“He’s a consummate professional and he gets everything out of the performance on a Saturday from the work he does during the week.

“He’s brilliant around the place and all the boys love him.”

‘A Mexican defender who is in Europe’

That international call did not come but reports from Mexico suggest a club may make a move for the defender this month.

The transfer window closes in Mexico on September 10.

And well-known Mexican journalist Jose Manuel Elgueta has suggested Monterrey could be ready to make a move for Portales.

The defender began his career with Rayados before dropping to the second tier and departing in 2021.

“There is a possibility that they will sign another player in Monterrey, a Mexican defender who is in Europe,” Elgueta told sports radio station RG La Deportiva.

“There is a possibility, there are not many.

“[Antonio] Portales is another option. He is in Scotland, at Dundee.

“I don’t think he will come.

“We will see if they make a formal proposal or not.”

Courier Sport understands Dundee have had no contact from Monterrey regarding Portales.

The defender is contracted at Dens Park until 2025.