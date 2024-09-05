Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain could change law again after lucky draw in Westminster ballot

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured an opportunity to change the law for a second time after a ballot in the Commons.

And now the Liberal Democrat is looking for ways to make an impact while Labour have a thumping majority at Westminster.

She was one of over 400 MPs who entered the draw – and it’s the second time she’s had success.

MP plots how to make use of golden ticket

She said: “If you don’t have government support, particularly now with Labour’s majority, it won’t progress so I think the first decision that any MP has to make is in terms of whether they want to follow something that is a passion to use as a campaigning tool, or indeed whether they want to pass legislation.

Ms Chamberlain’s previous law change, which came into effect in April, had given 2.4 million carers the statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year.

What is a private members’ bill?

Private members’ bills are one of the only opportunities opposition and backbench MPs can use to create new laws.

They usually cover less party political issues, as Ms Chamberlain will have to secure cross party support to ensure her new law has a chance of passing the parliamentary hurdles.

Ms Chamberlain – who was re-elected this year – said she credits her good luck in securing one of the prized places with the number she chose the enter the ballot – her husband’s police collar number.

“When I was successful two years ago with the carers’ leave I used my police collar number, and this time I used my husband’s.”