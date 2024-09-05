Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain could change law again after lucky draw in Westminster ballot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain could change law again after lucky draw in Westminster ballot

North East Fife representative Wendy Chamberlain is one of just 20 MPs who will have the chance to bring forward a private members' bill.

By Alasdair Clark
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured an opportunity to change the law for a second time after a ballot in the Commons.

And now the Liberal Democrat is looking for ways to make an impact while Labour have a thumping majority at Westminster.

She was one of over 400 MPs who entered the draw – and it’s the second time she’s had success.

MP plots how to make use of golden ticket

She said: “If you don’t have government support, particularly now with Labour’s majority, it won’t progress so I think the first decision that any MP has to make is in terms of whether they want to follow something that is a passion to use as a campaigning tool, or indeed whether they want to pass legislation.

Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain
Wendy Chamberlain was re-elected this year with an increased majority. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Chamberlain’s previous law change, which came into effect in April, had given 2.4 million carers the statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year.

What is a private members’ bill?

Private members’ bills are one of the only opportunities opposition and backbench MPs can use to create new laws.

They usually cover less party political issues, as Ms Chamberlain will have to secure cross party support to ensure her new law has a chance of passing the parliamentary hurdles.

Ms Chamberlain – who was re-elected this year – said she credits her good luck in securing one of the prized places with the number she chose the enter the ballot – her husband’s police collar number.

“When I was successful two years ago with the carers’ leave I used my police collar number, and this time I used my husband’s.”

Conversation