Thursday court round-up — Fake licence phone scheme

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Brechin teenager will be sentenced at a later date for attacking a police officer.

Abbey Williamson previously admitted kicking PC Steven Macdonald and resisting, obstructing or hindering three constables by struggling violently with them on May 7 this year at New Wynd in Montrose.

Sentencing had been deferred for Williamson, 19, of Market Street, to appear personally at Forfar Sheriff Court.

However, Sheriff Neil Kinnear ordered that before she is sentenced, reports must be prepared.

First offender Williamson will return to the dock on October 17.

Fireraising couple

A fireraising couple from Fife, who started an inferno that led to the destruction of a £2million block of flats and endangered the lives of eight residents, were jailed for a total of nearly 10 years. Jamie Morrison and Chloe Arnott set the fire in an empty top floor flat in the block in Francis Street, Lochgelly, then left without telling anyone.

Chloe Arnott and Jamie Morrison admitted starting a fire at a block of flats on Francis Street, Lochgelly

Fake licence phone fraud scheme

A fraudster used a fake driving licence to claim mobile phones from unsuspecting shop workers as part of a “convoluted” nationwide scam.

Londoner Mark Fahey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted running the scheme between June 27 and July 7 last year.

The 50-year-old targeted Vodaphone stores in Perth, Aberdeen and Ayr and gave false names to staff.

The aliases included Scott Davidson, David Warren and Paul Bowyers.

He used documents to dupe staff into setting up accounts for businesses including Paul Bowyers Motors Ltd and Warren Subsea Engineering.

Court papers state Fahey managed to obtain a phone valued at £874.

He further attempted to obtain £7,874 worth of other phones.

Fahey, of Whitworth Street, Greenwich, also pled guilty to possessing a fake UK driving licence on June 27 2023.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said details of the scheme would be heard at Fahey’s sentencing hearing but described his actions as “convoluted”.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

Breakfast bust-up

Hotel guests and staff in Brechin were glassed and attacked by two incensed thugs during breakfast, Dundee Sheriff Court heard. Dundee pair Declan Thom and Paul Fraser caused mayhem at the Northern Hotel as they threw glasses and set off a fire extinguisher.

Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Paul Fraser (left) and Declan Thom (right) caused havoc at the Brechin hotel.

Drug-drive businessman

A businessman has been banned from the road again after being caught driving in Angus with a cocaine metabolyte in his system.

Allan Thomson, of Woodburn Crescent in Bonnybridge, near Falkirk, pled guilty to driving on December 9 last year with no L-plates and excess benzoylecgonine (94mics/ 50).

Demolition contractor Thomson, 58, was stopped in the car park of Forfar McDonald’s after travelling southbound on the A90 in a rental car.

Self-representing, Thomson told Forfar Sheriff Court: “I should have had the L-plates up, I want to say sorry to the court.

“I’d been at a wedding four days previous. I did take a small amount of cocaine.

“It must have still been in my system.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear banned Thomson, who has been disqualified before, for two years and fined him £500, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

In 2016, Thomson was jailed for six years after a jury at Manchester Crown Court convicted him of gross negligence manslaughter.

Two of his employees fell through a roof they were repairing at a former Carpet Right building in Stockport in separate incidents on the same day.

The man who died had survived a near-miss the previous day.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

