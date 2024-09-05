Dundee pair remanded after Brechin hotel mayhem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee pair remanded after Brechin hotel mayhem

A pair of hotel guests were glassed and a staff member punched as the pair also let off a fire extinguisher in the breakfast room.

By Ciaran Shanks
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Paul Fraser (left) and Declan Thom (right) caused havoc at the Brechin hotel.

Hotel guests and staff in Brechin were glassed and attacked by two incensed thugs during breakfast for “no good” reason, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Dundee pair Declan Thom, 20, and Paul Fraser, 26, caused mayhem at the Northern Hotel as they threw glasses and set off a fire extinguisher.

A Brechin City footballer and a staff member who had recently undergone brain surgery were among those subjected to the shocking violence.

Teary-eyed plumber Fraser – whose first child is due next week – begged a sheriff not to remand him in custody ahead of sentencing, shouting: “What the f**k, mate? Bro’ please have mercy.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “I’m not your mate” before sending Fraser and Thom to the cells.

Hotel chaos

The court was told how guests were having breakfast at about 10.15am when Thom and Fraser entered.

Prosecutor Calum Gordon said they were “immediately hostile”, with both smashing glasses on the floors and walls and shouting for someone called “Mark”.

Nobody in the hotel knew Thom, Fraser or “Mark”.

“The accused were asked to calm down and a staff member asked the accused to leave,” Mr Gordon said.

“The accused continued the tirade of abuse towards all persons before leaving.

“The accused returned to the locus and again began being hostile.

“The accused Thom picked up a fire extinguisher and began spraying it over persons in the locus.

Northern Hotel, Brechin
The Northern Hotel in Brechin. Image: Google

“Thom punched one of the witnesses to the head, causing swelling.

“The witness had recently recovered from brain surgery a few months prior.”

Thom then threw a glass which struck a woman, Anna Devine, on the head, causing “immediate pain” and bleeding.

A glass struck Hamish Thomson, who was a Brechin City player at the time.

It had been thrown by Fraser, who was eventually forced out of the hotel.

CCTV footage captured Thom driving off and he was later stopped by police on the A933, where he was found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit.

Admissions

Thom, of Finavon Place, and Harefield Road resident Fraser pled guilty to shouting, challenging people to fight, throwing glasses at the floor and wall causing it to smash, discharging a fire extinguisher and struggling violently with members of the public on at the hotel on Clerk Street, Brechin, on April 23 2023.

Thom – who has a previous conviction for a vicious baseball attack in 2021 – injured Ms Devine.

Fraser admitted throwing glasses at Mr Thomson, one of which struck him on the head and injured him before struggling with him.

Thom also punched staff member Sugath Ariyaranta on the head before driving with excess alcohol (72mics/ 22).

‘Potential danger to the public’

Sheriff Niven-Smith called for reports but raised concerns about whether the pair were a “danger to the public”, despite both complying with bail conditions for almost 18 months.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said Thom had made significant progress on a community payback order, adding the incident was the last criminal matter in which he had been involved.

Declan Thom
Declan Thom was in a jealous rage.

He said: “There is no good explanation for this and it seems it’s rather immature behaviour.

“It seems Mr Thom discovered that a girl he had been in a relationship with for some months was at the hotel and posting pictures of herself with other people and he became extremely jealous of this.

“He had been drinking. He just had this reaction to this and behaved in this manner.”

Mr Caird said Thom had spent time receiving help from psychologists to assist with ADHD and asked the sheriff to continue bail.

Doug McConnell, for Fraser, asked for bail and said his client had a limited record.

“He has a partner who is pregnant and is due their first child on September 10,” Mr McConnell said.

“That’s obviously a significant part of my bail application. This took place in April 2023 and he has been on bail since then.”

Paul Fraser
Paul Fraser could miss the birth of his child after he was remanded.

Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “Granting bail to these people, having regard to the narrative, is not attractive to me because I consider they are a potential danger to the public.”

The pair were remanded ahead of sentencing in October.

Appeals against the sheriff’s decision were lodged shortly afterwards and a hearing will take place in the coming days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Healy
Jail for Dunfermline man caught dealing 61,000 'street valium' pills 
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Loitered outside and country park crash
Aidan Lewis
XL Bullies destroyed after savaging blind spaniel in Dunblane
Mohammad Rashid
Speeding driver admits causing pedestrian's death at Stirling Sheriff Court
Easterbank, Forfar
Driver jailed after hitting victim with car in Forfar attack
Derek Lamond
Vile Fife child rapist jailed for decades of 'abhorrent' crimes
Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos
Delivery driver fined after striking pedestrian, 84, in Forfar town centre
Cathouse, Union Street, Glasgow
No sexual element as former Angus teacher breached peace with flashing device on nightclub…
Liam Cowan
Glenrothes pervert told undercover police he was 'looking for cute bad girls'
Daanyaal Chowdhury
Puppy farmer admits human trafficking at Perthshire kennels