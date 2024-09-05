New boss Neill Collins sets out timeframe for Premiership goal at Raith Rovers

Neill Collins insists he is relishing the chance to ‘build something’ at Raith Rovers as he eyes promotion to the Premiership.

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley boss was appointed as Ian Murray’s successor on Tuesday and took charge of his first training session at Stark’s Park the following day.

He is aware of the long delay the Kirkcaldy club’s fans have had for their new man in the dugout – and has already said he hopes to prove ‘worth the wait’.

He is hoping to do that by delivering on the top-flight football Rovers came so close to last season.

After taking some convincing to accept Raith’s offer – mostly due to family reasons – Collins is now desperate to get his teeth into his new post.

“For me, it was more that what they’re looking for and what I’m looking for are pretty aligned,” said Collins of his decision to join Raith.

“At Tampa, I felt I was really able to build something, something that we were always striving towards.

“And I know they’ve started doing that [at Raith], and now I’m lucky enough to get the opportunity to build on that. That’s what really got me in.

“I think that’s what my strength is, to be part of something.

‘All these things added up’

“We’re trying to do something that’s not been done for a long time at this club. We know that takes a little bit of time and you have to push things forward.

“All these things added up to me wanting to come.”

That something that has not been ‘done for a long time’ is a return to the Scottish top-flight.

After finishing second and losing to Ross County in the play-offs last term, it is now 27 years since Raith played Premiership football.

Collins is not promising they will be back in the upper echelon this time next year, but he is convinced they can turn their dreams into reality.

“There’s still a lot of water to go under the bridge,” he said after it was pointed out he had joined a team sitting second bottom of the Championship table.

“If you ask anyone, the long-term aim is to get into the top-flight and we can still do that this season, two different ways.

“You can win the league or you can finish in the play-offs and we’re certainly far from [being] out of either of those.

“By the same token, last year was a fantastic season, finishing second and just missing out.

“Everyone wants you to just move on that one step.

‘We will be doing everything we can’

“It doesn’t always work like that, but we will be doing everything we can to give ourselves the best opportunity to go one better.

“And if it’s not this season, then we want to make sure it’s next season.

“What the board have told me is they’re trying to build a real solid platform, so that the club is able to achieve that.

“We all know in football that it can be because of a bounce of a ball here or there that you don’t do it. That’s just the way it is.

“But we’ve got to try to take as much of that out of it to try to make ourselves as successful as possible.”