Extra £1m pumped into storm fund as Angus ‘holds its breath’ ahead of winter

As the first anniversary of Storm Babet’s devastation looms, Angus Council says it will add around a million pounds to the fight against the elements this winter.

Road repairs, extra drainage and community back-up will all get extra money.

It comes as a leading figure said the area was ‘holding its breath’ in fear of a repeat of the havoc wreaked by Babet last October.

But the cash will come from the council’s own reserves after it missed the boat for vital emergency government funding.

£7m Storm Babet payout

Angus received nearly £7m from the Bellwin scheme for the direct impact of Storm Babet last October.

But the full cost of the record-breaking storm which forced 300 people from their Brechin homes is still being counted.

A recovery report – including the fate of dozens of council houses still unoccupied – is due to go before councillors soon.

Earlier this week, in an update on council spending, finance chiefs said better than forecast figures will allow them to bolster their storm defences.

The council had some £470,000 of unbudgeted costs from Storms Isha and Jocelyn from January 2024.

So is utilising the improved reserves position to tackle road repairs.

In addition, a further £530,000 has been allocated to roads for drainage and watercourse works. It will also support community resilience work.

But the authority will have to pick up the tab for Isha and Jocelyn’s damage.

Claim extension refused

Such was the severity of Storm Babet, Angus was given an extension to the normal two-month deadline for a claim on the Bellwin scheme.

However, finance director Ian Lorimer said they hadn’t been so lucky when Isha and Jocelyn followed in January.

“Unfortunately it was only possible to get some (not all) of the works and expenditure for Storm Isha/Jocelyn committed within this timescale,” he said.

The director blamed it on “the scale of works still being managed following Storm Babet; staff absences and departures; contractor availability and the normal pressures of planned and unplanned roads maintenance during the winter season.

“Officers sought an extension to the two-month period for Storm Isha/Jocelyn repair costs. But that was refused on the grounds that the Bellwin scheme is intended only to support works of an immediate and urgent nature.”

Communities convener Mark McDonald welcomed the seven-figure investment.

“I know everyone in Angus is holding their breath for the next winter,” he said.

“And while we all hope it won’t be nearly so severe, we should all be thinking about what actions we can take to reduce the impact that bad weather can have on our lives and communities.

“This positive, proactive use of £1 million uncommitted reserves will help support the people of Angus and continue our recovery from the atrocious storms of winter 23/24.”