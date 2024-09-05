Extra £1m pumped into storm fund as Angus ‘holds its breath’ ahead of winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra £1m pumped into storm fund as Angus ‘holds its breath’ ahead of winter

Angus Council will use its own reserves for road repairs and storm preparation after missing out on government cash.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council missed the boat on a Bellwin scheme claim for storms Isha and Jocelyn.. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
As the first anniversary of Storm Babet’s devastation looms, Angus Council says it will add around a million pounds to the fight against the elements this winter.

Road repairs, extra drainage and community back-up will all get extra money.

It comes as a leading figure said the area was ‘holding its breath’ in fear of a repeat of the havoc wreaked by Babet last October.

River South Esk at the height of Storm Babet.
But the cash will come from the council’s own reserves after it missed the boat for vital emergency government funding.

£7m Storm Babet payout

Angus received nearly £7m from the Bellwin scheme for the direct impact of Storm Babet last October.

But the full cost of the record-breaking storm which forced 300 people from their Brechin homes is still being counted.

A recovery report – including the fate of dozens of council houses still unoccupied – is due to go before councillors soon.

Earlier this week, in an update on council spending, finance chiefs said better than forecast figures will allow them to bolster their storm defences.

The council had some £470,000 of unbudgeted costs from Storms Isha and Jocelyn from January 2024.

Waves at Arbriath during Storm Isha and Jocelyn.
So is utilising the improved reserves position to tackle road repairs.

In addition, a further £530,000 has been allocated to roads for drainage and watercourse works. It will also support community resilience work.

But the authority will have to pick up the tab for Isha and Jocelyn’s damage.

Claim extension refused

Such was the severity of Storm Babet, Angus was given an extension to the normal two-month deadline for a claim on the Bellwin scheme.

However, finance director Ian Lorimer said they hadn’t been so lucky when Isha and Jocelyn followed in January.

“Unfortunately it was only possible to get some (not all) of the works and expenditure for Storm Isha/Jocelyn committed within this timescale,” he said.

The director blamed it on “the scale of works still being managed following Storm Babet; staff absences and departures; contractor availability and the normal pressures of planned and unplanned roads maintenance during the winter season.

“Officers sought an extension to the two-month period for Storm Isha/Jocelyn repair costs. But that was refused on the grounds that the Bellwin scheme is intended only to support works of an immediate and urgent nature.”

Communities convener Mark McDonald welcomed the seven-figure investment.

“I know everyone in Angus is holding their breath for the next winter,” he said.

“And while we all hope it won’t be nearly so severe, we should all be thinking about what actions we can take to reduce the impact that bad weather can have on our lives and communities.

“This positive, proactive use of £1 million uncommitted reserves will help support the people of Angus and continue our recovery from the atrocious storms of winter 23/24.”

Conversation