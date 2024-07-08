Brechin Babet housing recovery plan due a year after storm devastation

Angus Council’s strategy to deal with the area of Brechin worst hit by Storm Babet will be delivered just weeks ahead of the disaster’s first anniversary.

But it may not signal a short-term return for tenants of 65 council houses which are still unoccupied.

Some have previously raised fears the most badly affected properties may never be rebuilt.

And the council is still considering whether to use pre-fab homes to re-house locals.

The majority of the damaged houses are in the area around River Street.

It was the scene of the major operation on the night of October 19 2023 as emergency teams rescued hundreds of people by boat.

While some have returned to their houses, many remain in alternative or temporary accommodation.

A council spokesperson confirmed 65 ground-floor properties are still empty after Storm Babet.

Options appraisal due at end of September

The recovery strategy is part of the council’s housing improvement plan for 2024/25. It was recently approved by communities committee councillors.

The plan reveals an options appraisal for flood-hit Brechin housing stock is due to be completed by September 30.

A communities committee is scheduled for October 1.

That is just weeks before the first anniversary of the destruction caused by the River South Esk.

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno raised the pre-fab question during discussion of the plan.

She said: “Five years ago we talked about pre-fab housing to alleviate the housing crisis at that time.

“Obviously we have the problems in Brechin now.

“I wonder if there’s been any more looking into pre-fab houses until we can get the houses fixed. Other councils in Scotland have used them when they have been getting works done.”

Officials replied: “It’s certainly something we’re considering as part of the options appraisal we’re undertaking in Brechin.

“The consultants we have in are looking at all types of housing that could help with that situation.”

In May, council finance director Ian Lorimer confirmed a £6.9million Bellwin scheme payout to help meet the cost of storm damage.

Taskforce meetings

Meanwhile, it has emerged the Scottish Government’s Storm Babet taskforce has met just twice this year.

It was set up in the wake of the disaster and sat three times before the end of 2023.

In a Holyrood answer to North East Conservative MSP Tess White, net zero and energy cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan detailed taskforce meetings.

Those were held on November 16, 29 and December 13 2023.

This year it has met on January 17 and March 13.

Despite an early visit by then First Minister Humza Yousaf, there was anger locally the first taskforce meeting took so long.

And former Angus chief executive Margo Williamson revealed her frustrations in an email to the Scottish Government weeks after the disaster.

Ms McAllan said: “Taskforce members discussed flood recovery actions undertaken by the Scottish Government and by affected councils, including flood recovery grants for households and businesses, the homelessness prevention fund, and the floodbank support scheme for farmers affected by the storm.

“During the meeting on March 13, members agreed the response to Storm Babet had now moved into the medium-term recovery phase.”

She said discussions would now focus on community recovery and the long-term future of the flooded site in Brechin.