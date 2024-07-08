Brechin Babet housing recovery plan due a year after storm devastation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin Babet housing recovery plan due a year after storm devastation

There are still more than 60 Angus Council houses unoccupied in the area of Brechin most badly affected during the destruction of October 2023.

By Graham Brown
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Emergency teams in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council’s strategy to deal with the area of Brechin worst hit by Storm Babet will be delivered just weeks ahead of the disaster’s first anniversary.

But it may not signal a short-term return for tenants of 65 council houses which are still unoccupied.

Some have previously raised fears the most badly affected properties may never be rebuilt.

And the council is still considering whether to use pre-fab homes to re-house locals.

The majority of the damaged houses are in the area around River Street.

River Street in Brechin after Storm Babet.
South Esk floodwaters engulfed River Street in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

It was the scene of the major operation on the night of October 19 2023 as emergency teams rescued hundreds of people by boat.

While some have returned to their houses, many remain in alternative or temporary accommodation.

A council spokesperson confirmed 65 ground-floor properties are still empty after Storm Babet.

Options appraisal due at end of September

The recovery strategy is part of the council’s housing improvement plan for 2024/25. It was recently approved by communities committee councillors.

The plan reveals an options appraisal for flood-hit Brechin housing stock is due to be completed by September 30.

A communities committee is scheduled for October 1.

That is just weeks before the first anniversary of the destruction caused by the River South Esk.

Storm Babet’s aftermath in River Street, Brechin. Image: Peter Leslie/Drone Survey Services

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno raised the pre-fab question during discussion of the plan.

She said: “Five years ago we talked about pre-fab housing to alleviate the housing crisis at that time.

“Obviously we have the problems in Brechin now.

“I wonder if there’s been any more looking into pre-fab houses until we can get the houses fixed. Other councils in Scotland have used them when they have been getting works done.”

Officials replied: “It’s certainly something we’re considering as part of the options appraisal we’re undertaking in Brechin.

“The consultants we have in are looking at all types of housing that could help with that situation.”

In May, council finance director Ian Lorimer confirmed a £6.9million Bellwin scheme payout to help meet the cost of storm damage.

Taskforce meetings

Meanwhile, it has emerged the Scottish Government’s Storm Babet taskforce has met just twice this year.

It was set up in the wake of the disaster and sat three times before the end of 2023.

In a Holyrood answer to North East Conservative MSP Tess White, net zero and energy cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan detailed taskforce meetings.

Those were held on November 16, 29 and December 13 2023.

This year it has met on January 17 and March 13.

Despite an early visit by then First Minister Humza Yousaf, there was anger locally the first taskforce meeting took so long.

Houses in Brechin are flooded
There are still 65 Angus Council houses empty after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

And former Angus chief executive Margo Williamson revealed her frustrations in an email to the Scottish Government weeks after the disaster.

Ms McAllan said: “Taskforce members discussed flood recovery actions undertaken by the Scottish Government and by affected councils, including flood recovery grants for households and businesses, the homelessness prevention fund, and the floodbank support scheme for farmers affected by the storm.

“During the meeting on March 13, members agreed the response to Storm Babet had now moved into the medium-term recovery phase.”

She said discussions would now focus on community recovery and the long-term future of the flooded site in Brechin.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Glamis Castle.
Bumper entry of nearly 2,000 vehicles set to take the road to Glamis Extravaganza
Kelly Walker appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Crooked Arbroath carer used disabled client's bank card to steal £1.4k
Poppy Bubbles entertains kids and adults alike at Carnoustie Gala Day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
50 great pictures as Carnoustie Gala Day pulls the crowds
Parts of Arbroath Abbey are still fenced off. Image: Supplied
Crumbling Arbroath Abbey needs more work before visitors can roam freely
2
Salty's is set to open in Montrose
First look at £500k Montrose restaurant with real helicopter play area
A WeBuyAnyCar pod like the one planned for Arbroath. Image: Supplied
Green light for WeBuyAnyCar Arbroath branch
General Election 2024
Full list of your new MPs in Tayside, Fife and Stirling – and how…
9
Sue Forrester's Doggy Daycare guys today getting ready to vote in Balmullo. Image: Eilidh Ferguson
Best pictures as dogs join owners at polling stations in Tayside and Fife
The former Buick Lounge Bar, Lochlands Street, Arbroath.
Arbroath cannabis bust bar to be turned into community pub
Montrose mum accuses Lochside Primary teacher of abusing child
Montrose support teacher who screamed at 9-year-old autistic boy 'won't be returning to school'

Conversation