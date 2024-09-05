Stirling hosts school swim lessons for Clackmannanshire pupils despite axing classes for local kids

Children living in Clackmannanshire are receiving school-provided swimming lessons in Stirling, while Stirling primary pupils go without.

Stirling Council cut swimming lessons for primary 5 classes in May, blaming a £16.3 million budget shortfall.

But, around 10 miles away, P5s in Clackmannanshire continue to attend school-provided swimming lessons, despite the council area currently having no suitable facilities of its own.

Clackmannanshire Council said this week: “All primary 5 pupils in Clackmannanshire receive water safety and aquatics skills as part of their school curriculum.

“This is delivered at Dollar Academy and the Peak in Stirling.”

The cross-council area arrangement has been put in place while a new Alloa pool is built.

‘Stirling school kids will miss out on life-saving skills’

Stirling Councillor Susan McGill, SNP children and young people spokesperson, said: “It is very disappointing that here in Stirling, the Labour administration, supported by Tories, took the budget decision to cut universal and essential life-saving swimming lessons from children attending Stirling schools.

“Many children living in Stirling do attend private swimming lessons, but those who can’t afford swimming lessons miss out.

“It’s ironic that due to the decision by the Labour administration, school children from neighbouring authorities will learn life-saving swimming skills in Stirling pools, but Stirling school children will not.

“Stirling has magnificent countryside with lots of lochs and rivers; but this brings dangers, particularly to children who lack confidence and are unable to keep themselves safe in water.”

‘Learning to swim in S1 and S2 is particularly challenging’

When Stirling Council announced its plan to axe swimming lessons for P5s, Scottish Swimming said it was “shocked and dismayed” by the decision.

The national governing body expressed safety concerns, arguing that learning to swim is “an essential life skill”, and that children in P4 and 5 are at the ideal age to learn.

“Picking up learn to swim and water safety at older ages, as proposed, in S1 and S2 is particularly challenging,” Scottish Swimming went on, citing peer pressure and the stigma associated with inability to swim as deterrents for children aged between 11 and 13.

The organisation also highlighted the link between a child’s socio-economic background and their ability to swim.Its statement said: “Often children who cannot swim are more vulnerable or from more deprived backgrounds.

“Stopping school swimming is not an inclusive approach. It will widen the deprivation gap with a real risk of non-participation in high school.”

Private lessons cost £360 per year, per child

At the time of axing the lessons, Stirling Council said: “As part of their physical education programmes, many young people across the Stirling area still enjoy access to swimming lessons when they reach S1 and S2 of high school.”

The council said swimming lessons were still available to local children through Active Stirling and McLaren Leisure.

These private classes cost between £7.50 and £7.70 per lesson, adding up to around £30 each month, and a total of £360 per year, per child.

This week, a local authority spokesperson confirmed that the situation has not changed.

