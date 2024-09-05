Stirling hosts school swim lessons for Clackmannanshire pupils despite axing classes for local kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling hosts school swim lessons for Clackmannanshire pupils despite axing classes for local kids

Stirling Council cut swimming lessons for P5 classes in May as a budget-saving measure.

By Alex Watson
The pool at the Peak in Stirling is currently being used by Clackmannanshire Council to deliver swimming lessons to P5 pupils. Image: Scottish Water/Scottish Swimming
Children living in Clackmannanshire are receiving school-provided swimming lessons in Stirling, while Stirling primary pupils go without.

Stirling Council cut swimming lessons for primary 5 classes in May, blaming a £16.3 million budget shortfall.

But, around 10 miles away, P5s in Clackmannanshire continue to attend school-provided swimming lessons, despite the council area currently having no suitable facilities of its own.

Clackmannanshire Council said this week: “All primary 5 pupils in Clackmannanshire receive water safety and aquatics skills as part of their school curriculum.

“This is delivered at Dollar Academy and the Peak in Stirling.”

The cross-council area arrangement has been put in place while a new Alloa pool is built.

‘Stirling school kids will miss out on life-saving skills’

Stirling Councillor Susan McGill, SNP children and young people spokesperson, said: “It is very disappointing that here in Stirling, the Labour administration, supported by Tories, took the budget decision to cut universal and essential life-saving swimming lessons from children attending Stirling schools.

“Many children living in Stirling do attend private swimming lessons, but those who can’t afford swimming lessons miss out.

Old Stirling Bridge
Stirling is a beautiful city but it has many bodies of water that could prove dangerous for children who are unable to swim. Image: Jacopo91/Shutterstock

“It’s ironic that due to the decision by the Labour administration, school children from neighbouring authorities will learn life-saving swimming skills in Stirling pools, but Stirling school children will not.

“Stirling has magnificent countryside with lots of lochs and rivers; but this brings dangers, particularly to children who lack confidence and are unable to keep themselves safe in water.”

‘Learning to swim in S1 and S2 is particularly challenging’

When Stirling Council announced its plan to axe swimming lessons for P5s, Scottish Swimming said it was “shocked and dismayed” by the decision.

The national governing body expressed safety concerns, arguing that learning to swim is “an essential life skill”, and that children in P4 and 5 are at the ideal age to learn.

“Picking up learn to swim and water safety at older ages, as proposed, in S1 and S2 is particularly challenging,” Scottish Swimming went on, citing peer pressure and the stigma associated with inability to swim as deterrents for children aged between 11 and 13.

The organisation also highlighted the link between a child’s socio-economic background and their ability to swim.Its statement said: “Often children who cannot swim are more vulnerable or from more deprived backgrounds.

“Stopping school swimming is not an inclusive approach. It will widen the deprivation gap with a real risk of non-participation in high school.”

Private lessons cost £360 per year, per child

At the time of axing the lessons, Stirling Council said: “As part of their physical education programmes, many young people across the Stirling area still enjoy access to swimming lessons when they reach S1 and S2 of high school.”

Scottish Swimming says school swimming lessons help to reduce the deprivation gap. Image: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

The council said swimming lessons were still available to local children through Active Stirling and McLaren Leisure.

These private classes cost between £7.50 and £7.70 per lesson, adding up to around £30 each month, and a total of £360 per year, per child.

This week, a local authority spokesperson confirmed that the situation has not changed.

