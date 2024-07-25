Dundee Christmas village contract awarded to firm behind Enchanted Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Christmas village contract awarded to firm behind Enchanted Forest

Edinburgh-based NL Productions has been handed the 36-month long tender.

By Laura Devlin
Thousands enjoyed the festive showcase last year.
Crowds enjoying Dundee Winterfest in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The production company behind the successful Enchanted Forest has been awarded a £500k contract to run Dundee’s Christmas village.

Earlier this year Dundee City Council announced they were looking to partner with a professional event management company to run the festive attraction in December.

The local authority kickstarted the procurement process in May, outlining the key requirements of the village.

This included a real ice-rink, a varied food and drink offering and a funfair, with a mix of traditional, family and thrill rides.

It was stipulated the village will run seven days a week from City Square.

Company behind high profile projects

The contract, which was listed as lasting 36 months, has now been awarded to Edinburgh-based NL Productions.

According to their website, the company boasts “50 years of crafting unforgettable experiences” – which includes the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry.

NL Productions has managed the delivery of the Enchanted Forest for over a decade. Image: Enchanted Forest.

The ‘Castle of Light’, which sees Edinburgh Castle lit up in immersive illuminations, is also among their projects.

They also offer interactive installations, equipment hire, and experiential marketing.

‘We wanted to give back to Dundee’

But the decision to award an Edinburgh based company the half-a-million pound contract has been criticised by social enterprise Ace Community Events.

They too had submitted a bid to run the Dundee Christmas village later this year.

Rev Bob Mallinson, one of the founding directors of the new company, said: “As a social enterprise, we had planned to give back to the city and build something strong.

“It was about making it accessible to everyone in the city.

Ace Community Events. Back left to right: Bob Mallinson & Femi Osifuye. Front left to right: Darren McCann, David Baker & Iain Wilson. Image: Ace Community Events.

“During the scoring process, we were the most economically advantageous bidder but our method statements weren’t scored as high so we failed to win the contract.”

He added: “Our whole ethos is about giving back to Dundee and we planned to put on other community events with the profits (from the Christmas village).

“If you want to build a strong city, you have to build it from within and we wanted to be an event for Dundee, by Dundee.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council has gone through a rigorous competitive tendering process which we are confident has delivered the best value outcome for the people of Dundee.”

‘Dundee will be proud’ of event

A spokesperson for NL Productions said: “NL Productions are delighted to have been awarded the contract to operate the Dundee Christmas Village.

“We have a lot of exciting ideas and cannot wait to share them with everyone. We are dedicated to delivering an event that the city can be proud of, and which focuses on both quality and value for money.

“We will do this by working with the wonderful people and businesses of Dundee, and in doing so will ensure it delivers true social and economic benefit to the city.”

More from Dundee

Brian Linn
Dundee thug jailed for glassing karaoke singer in pub after 'you're s***e' heckle
Lifeguard Callum McDonald.
Off-duty Dundee lifeguard hailed 'hero' for saving lives of two young bodyboarders
Søstrene Grene stores are designed in a 'labyrinth-style' layout. Image: Søstrene Grene
Søstrene Grene to hold giveaway for opening of new Dundee store
Brian Leys
River City actor axed from Dundee ladies' day event after attacking woman in social…
The rubbish fire at Camperdown Park.
Flames shoot from trees during three-hour fire at Dundee park
The facial reconstruction of 'Ambleteuse Man', who was found on a French beach in 1984. Image: Locate International/Dundee University
Dundee expert rebuilds face of man washed up on French beach in new TV…
Philip White
Neighbour from hell had improvised flamethrower in Dundee dispute
Jamie Shankland.
Dundee businessman taken to court over £168k job to repair fire-hit home
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Mask-wearing Aberdeen fans aimed abuse at Dundee United supporters
The Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee sheltered housing bus service set for axe next week as charity funding bid…
2

Conversation