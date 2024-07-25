Dundee Christmas village contract awarded to firm behind Enchanted Forest

The production company behind the successful Enchanted Forest has been awarded a £500k contract to run Dundee’s Christmas village.

Earlier this year Dundee City Council announced they were looking to partner with a professional event management company to run the festive attraction in December.

The local authority kickstarted the procurement process in May, outlining the key requirements of the village.

This included a real ice-rink, a varied food and drink offering and a funfair, with a mix of traditional, family and thrill rides.

It was stipulated the village will run seven days a week from City Square.

Company behind high profile projects

The contract, which was listed as lasting 36 months, has now been awarded to Edinburgh-based NL Productions.

According to their website, the company boasts “50 years of crafting unforgettable experiences” – which includes the Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry.

The ‘Castle of Light’, which sees Edinburgh Castle lit up in immersive illuminations, is also among their projects.

They also offer interactive installations, equipment hire, and experiential marketing.

‘We wanted to give back to Dundee’

But the decision to award an Edinburgh based company the half-a-million pound contract has been criticised by social enterprise Ace Community Events.

They too had submitted a bid to run the Dundee Christmas village later this year.

Rev Bob Mallinson, one of the founding directors of the new company, said: “As a social enterprise, we had planned to give back to the city and build something strong.

“It was about making it accessible to everyone in the city.

“During the scoring process, we were the most economically advantageous bidder but our method statements weren’t scored as high so we failed to win the contract.”

He added: “Our whole ethos is about giving back to Dundee and we planned to put on other community events with the profits (from the Christmas village).

“If you want to build a strong city, you have to build it from within and we wanted to be an event for Dundee, by Dundee.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council has gone through a rigorous competitive tendering process which we are confident has delivered the best value outcome for the people of Dundee.”

‘Dundee will be proud’ of event

A spokesperson for NL Productions said: “NL Productions are delighted to have been awarded the contract to operate the Dundee Christmas Village.

“We have a lot of exciting ideas and cannot wait to share them with everyone. We are dedicated to delivering an event that the city can be proud of, and which focuses on both quality and value for money.

“We will do this by working with the wonderful people and businesses of Dundee, and in doing so will ensure it delivers true social and economic benefit to the city.”