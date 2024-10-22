New Dundee Frasers store takes step forward as fit out work begins

Frasers Group has appointed a lead contractor to deliver its new Dundee department store.

Work started before Christmas last year to transform the former Debenhams shop at Overgate Shopping Centre into a Frasers.

The business, Frasers has now appointed Graham to fit out the concept store, which will be over three levels.

The firm will transform the 65,000 sq ft unit, which has been empty for almost four years.

Plans for Frasers Dundee store

Graham is now on-site for the project, which is expected to open in the spring.

The plan is for Frasers, incorporating beauty concessions to be on the ground level of the unit.

The second and third levels will feature other brands owned by Frasers Group. Under the banner of Sports Direct, it will integrate USC, Evans Cycles and GAME.

The investment, running into millions of pounds, follows the acquisition of Overgate Shopping Centre in March last year by Frasers Group, whose majority shareholder is retail magnate Mike Ashley.

The development means Sports Direct and USC will close their existing shops in the Overgate.

‘Best in class’ retail experience

Frasers previously used Graham for its Sports Direct store in Belfast and will also renew its store in Manchester.

Matthew Gill, interior fit out contracts manager at Graham, said: “This latest contract with Frasers Group is testament to the impressive work delivered by our teams.

“The regeneration of the Overgate Shopping Centre will be a welcome boost for Dundee and we look forward to seeing efforts culminate to create a best-in-class retail experience.”

Recent shops coming into Overgate have included Rituals, Pandora, Lovisa, Bee Inspired and Sostrene Grene.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus recently confirmed three new shops will be coming to Overgate in the coming months – sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon.

He said the opening of the new Frasers department store will be “a transformational moment” for the Overgate and Dundee.