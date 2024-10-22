New Dundee Frasers store takes step forward as fit out work begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee Frasers store takes step forward as fit out work begins

Momentum is building for the department store to open next Spring.

By Rob McLaren
Frasers department store is coming to the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Frasers department store is coming to the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Frasers Group has appointed a lead contractor to deliver its new Dundee department store.

Work started before Christmas last year to transform the former Debenhams shop at Overgate Shopping Centre into a Frasers.

The business, Frasers has now appointed Graham to fit out the concept store, which will be over three levels.

The firm will transform the 65,000 sq ft unit, which has been empty for almost four years.

Plans for Frasers Dundee store

Graham is now on-site for the project, which is expected to open in the spring.

The plan is for Frasers, incorporating beauty concessions to be on the ground level of the unit.

The second and third levels will feature other brands owned by Frasers Group. Under the banner of Sports Direct, it will integrate USC, Evans Cycles and GAME.

Debenhams at Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, closed four years ago and will become a Frasers store.

The investment, running into millions of pounds, follows the acquisition of Overgate Shopping Centre in March last year by Frasers Group, whose majority shareholder is retail magnate Mike Ashley.

The development means Sports Direct and USC will close their existing shops in the Overgate.

‘Best in class’ retail experience

Frasers previously used Graham for its Sports Direct store in Belfast and will also renew its store in Manchester.

Matthew Gill, interior fit out contracts manager at Graham, said: “This latest contract with Frasers Group is testament to the impressive work delivered by our teams.

“The regeneration of the Overgate Shopping Centre will be a welcome boost for Dundee and we look forward to seeing efforts culminate to create a best-in-class retail experience.”

Recent shops coming into Overgate have included Rituals, Pandora, Lovisa, Bee Inspired and Sostrene Grene.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus recently confirmed three new shops will be coming to Overgate in the coming months – sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon.

He said the opening of the new Frasers department store will be “a transformational moment” for the Overgate and Dundee.

