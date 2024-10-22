Dundee primary school could shut as council unveils cost-saving proposals

A Dundee primary school could shut in 2026 under plans unveiled by the city council.

Councillors on the local authority’s education committee are being asked to formally approve a consultation on plans to permanently close St Pius Primary School.

It is proposed the Douglas school will shut in July 2026.

The catchment area for St Francis RC Primary School would subsequently be expanded to accommodate pupils who fall under the St Pius area.

If the public consultation is approved, it will begin on November 4 and run until December 17.

School roll in decline

In a report, which will go before councillors next week, it’s detailed the proposed closure will save DCC £911,800 in the 2027/28 financial year onwards.

Approximately £571,000 would be saved in the 2026/27 financial year.

It’s further outlined that school roll of St Pius Primary has been been in decline for several years and is not projected to increase.

In the 2023/24 school year, there were 156 pupils at the school. St Pius can accommodate up to 242.

The report added: “The fall in roll over the last 5 years may indicate that there is insufficient demand for the number of denominational primary school places available within the city.”

The proposals also include the potential closure of the nursery at St Pius Primary.

It detailed that as no catchment areas exist for nurseries in the same way as for primary schools, families will have the choice to apply to any nursery provision across the city – not just those within their local area.

Final decision expected next year

With the exception of the Edwardian and Victorian primary school buildings in Dundee, St Pius is one of the oldest in the city.

And council officers say the financial investment required to maintain appropriate levels of condition and suitability have become greater year on year.

In May, the building’s condition was found to be a grade ‘c’ and around £142,000 was subsequently spent upgrading its roof.

A final decision on the closure is expected to be taken by councillors in May next year.