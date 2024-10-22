Dundee primary school could shut as council unveils cost-saving proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee primary school could shut as council unveils cost-saving proposals

A public consultation will be held on plans to permanently shut St Pius RC Primary School.

By Laura Devlin
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee primary school could shut in 2026 under plans unveiled by the city council.

Councillors on the local authority’s education committee are being asked to formally  approve a consultation on plans to permanently close St Pius Primary School.

It is proposed the Douglas school will shut in July 2026.

The catchment area for St Francis RC Primary School would subsequently be expanded to accommodate pupils who fall under the St Pius area.

If the public consultation is approved, it will begin on November 4 and run until December 17.

School roll in decline

In a report, which will go before councillors next week, it’s detailed the proposed closure will save DCC £911,800 in the 2027/28 financial year onwards.

Approximately £571,000 would be saved in the 2026/27 financial year.

It’s further outlined that school roll of St Pius Primary has been been in decline for several years and is not projected to increase.

In the 2023/24 school year, there were 156 pupils at the school. St Pius can accommodate up to 242.

St Francis Primary (located ay the North East Campus) could accommodate the extra pupils. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The report added: “The fall in roll over the last 5 years may indicate that there is insufficient demand for the number of denominational primary school places available within the city.”

The proposals also include the potential closure of the nursery at St Pius Primary.

It detailed that as no catchment areas exist for nurseries in the same way as for primary schools, families will have the choice to apply to any nursery provision across the city – not just those within their local area.

Final decision expected next year

With the exception of the Edwardian and Victorian primary school buildings in Dundee, St Pius is one of the oldest in the city.

And council officers say the financial investment required to maintain appropriate levels of condition and suitability have become greater year on year.

In May, the building’s condition was found to be a grade ‘c’ and around £142,000 was subsequently spent upgrading its roof.

A final decision on the closure is expected to be taken by councillors in May next year.

More from Dundee

John Finlay
Man, 65, convicted of historical abuse in Fife
Fire crews at the scene on the morning after the fire.
Dundee flat fire 'caused by cooking left unattended after occupant fell asleep'
Paul Maddicks
Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee
Girl guides Caitlyn Young and Piper Moir from 34th Girl Guides Dundee take part in the Rock Climbing activity at the Regional Performance Centre, Caird Park as part of their Adventures on your Doorstep day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Girlguiding Dundee Adventure on your Doorstep
The West End Christmas fortnight gets underway next month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee Perth Road set for winter wonderland transformation
Police and SSPCA officers remove dead puppies from home in Linlathen, Dundee.
SSPCA probe after dead puppies removed from Dundee house
9
Chris Webster and River Dodds with the damaged wheelchair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Disabled Dundee woman's wheelchair destroyed by vandals at her home
2
man dies at Travelodge car park
Police say death of man in Dundee car park 'not suspicious'
Jake Prior appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee paedophile's sick stash included images of girls as young as two
Courier News - Dundee - Bryan Copland story - CR0031954 - The Olympia in Dundee remains shut almost a month after closing due to a lighting issue - looking for fresh GVs and to see if there are any signs on the doors informing of the closure. NB there were no signs advising of the closure apparent. Picture Shows; general view (GV) of the Olympia Swimming Pool, East Whale Lane, Dundee, 09th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee Olympia inquiry takes step forward as 'experienced' solicitors firm appointed
6

Conversation