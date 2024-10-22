Plans revealed for 100,000-panel Forfar solar farm with capacity to power 16,500 homes

A 50MW Forfar solar scheme backed by Octopus Energy is being launched to the local community.

The firm behind the Cossans scheme say it would produce enough green energy to power more than 16,500 Angus homes annually.

And locals will have a chance to view the project at a consultation event next week.

BLC Energy is behind the Haughs of Cossans proposal for land west of Forfar.

The site lies north east of Glamis Castle.

BLC is funded by Octopus Energy Generation and works closely with the power giant to develop renewable energy projects across the UK.

Forfar grid connection

Their proposal involves around 100,000 south-facing solar panels and includes a battery energy storage system.

It would supply power directly to the grid, with a connection at Lunanhead on the opposite side of Forfar.

A community benefit fund worth £25,000 per annum for the 40-year life of the project would be set up.

The scale of the project means it will be determined by the Scottish Government and not Angus Council.

A pre-planning submission was lodged in July this year.

It was followed by initial community meetings.

The first public exhibition around the Cossans project will take place next week.

It is being staged at Padanaram Hall on Monday October 28 from 3pm to 7pm.

A second exhibition is planned for the end of 2024/early 2025 which could incorporate any changes resulting from public feedback.

BLC hope to submit a Section 36 application for the project next January.

It comes as developers behind a separate Forfar solar scheme await a planning appeal ruling on Angus Council’s refusal for the project.

Councillors rejected the Lownie application in June after planning officers said it would cause “significant harm” to the local landscape.

Forfar concrete block and quarrying firm Lairds want to power their operations with the green energy.

The Scottish Government is currently considering the appeal.