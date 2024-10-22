Plans revealed for 100,000-panel Forfar solar farm with capacity to power 16,500 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans revealed for 100,000-panel Forfar solar farm with capacity to power 16,500 homes

The solar farm would sit in the Vale of Strathmore between Forfar and historic Glamis Castle.

By Graham Brown
Farmland west of Forfar is earmarked for the solar scheme. Image: BLC Energy
Farmland west of Forfar is earmarked for the solar scheme. Image: BLC Energy

A 50MW Forfar solar scheme backed by Octopus Energy is being launched to the local community.

The firm behind the Cossans scheme say it would produce enough green energy to power more than 16,500 Angus homes annually.

And locals will have a chance to view the project at a consultation event next week.

BLC Energy is behind the Haughs of Cossans proposal for land west of Forfar.

The site lies north east of Glamis Castle.

BLC is funded by Octopus Energy Generation and works closely with the power giant to develop renewable energy projects across the UK.

Forfar grid connection

Their proposal involves around 100,000 south-facing solar panels and includes a battery energy storage system.

It would supply power directly to the grid, with a connection at Lunanhead on the opposite side of Forfar.

A community benefit fund worth £25,000 per annum for the 40-year life of the project would be set up.

The scale of the project means it will be determined by the Scottish Government and not Angus Council.

A pre-planning submission was lodged in July this year.

It was followed by initial community meetings.

The first public exhibition around the Cossans project will take place next week.

Forfar solar farm application at Haugh of Cossans.
Two areas of land west of Forfar Loch have been identified for the solar farm development. Image: BLC Energy

It is being staged at Padanaram Hall on Monday October 28 from 3pm to 7pm.

A second exhibition is planned for the end of 2024/early 2025 which could incorporate any changes resulting from public feedback.

BLC hope to submit a Section 36 application for the project next January.

It comes as developers behind a separate Forfar solar scheme await a planning appeal ruling on Angus Council’s refusal for the project.

Councillors rejected the Lownie application in June after planning officers said it would cause “significant harm” to the local landscape.

Forfar concrete block and quarrying firm Lairds want to power their operations with the green energy.

The Scottish Government is currently considering the appeal.

