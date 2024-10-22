A Fallin local’s guide to 5 of the best things about the village

Built as a pit village, Fallin has a long mining history.

Polmaise Colliery, opened in 1904, employed most residents, and the pit was the first to down tools in the Miners’ Strike of 1984.

Its workers were also the last to return in 1985, and the pit was closed two years later.

Today, Fallin is proud of its mining history and has kept its community spirit alive.

The village, pronounced ‘Fill-in’, lies only a few miles east of Stirling‘s city centre.

Among its almost 3,000 residents is Michelle Robertson, who was born and bred in the village.

The 39-year-old, who works for Blue Machinery Scotland, is one of the founding members of Fallin Community Voice.

Michelle, who won trustee of the year at the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations Awards, has not gone without recognition for her efforts, and for raising the profile of Fallin.

Here are her five favourite things about her hometown.

1) Christine’s Cottage

Owned by Michelle’s parents, Christine’s Cottage offers much more than delicious food and is “the heart of the village”, according to Michelle.

Having grown up watching Christine – her mother – organise Fallin’s Gala and fundraise for local causes, Michelle was inspired to follow in her footsteps.

As well as gathering raffle prizes, selling tickets to local events and sourcing essentials for the less fortunate at Christmastime, the shop was a “lifeline” during the pandemic.

“The shop is close to a lot of elderly people, so she made sure that they were all right,” explains Michelle.

“There were people who couldn’t get along, so she made sure things got delivered to them.”

Christine also raised money to give those who were struggling free food and other essentials.

2) Fallin Miners Welfare

Set up to support the mining population, Fallin Miners Welfare hosts weekly social events for all to attend.

It’s a special place for Michelle, who had her wedding reception here, and grew up attending parties of all kinds at the venue.

Fallin Community Voice uses the space for free to host weekly bingos and seasonal fundraisers.

A thankful Michelle says: “With the mining heritage being there, I feel like it’s gone full circle.

“They’re supporting us, which is what it was made for, and that’s in its roots and heritage of supporting the miners.”

The spot is also helping to “revive the togetherness for future generations”, adds the mum-of-one.

3) The Grub Hub

One of Fallin Community Voice’s core initiatives is The Grub Hub.

Starting last year as a warm space, it has evolved into a free way for villagers to have a bite to eat and socialise.

“It’s become a social event and welcomes everyone,” explains Michelle.

“Elderly people who live alone, or people without any kind of social interaction, they can come along for a chat. The kids come and play.

“Some people have coffee and cake, others have a three-course meal. I think it would have been a lifeline for some people.”

The free scheme runs every Thursday at the Alpha Community Centre and has funding secured into 2025.

4) Fallin Bing

What was once an industrial coal-mining site is now a stunning nature reserve.

The Fallin Bing, known simply as the Bing locally, is where Michelle walks her border terrier Rocky every day.

“We meet a group of women who have all got dogs every morning,” she says.

“It’s safety in numbers, especially in the winter when it’s dark.”

This is also a popular spot for runners and has seen a resurgence in wildlife, from owls to foxes, since it was transformed.

“It’s really beautiful,” adds Michelle.

5) Fallin Community Voice

The opportunity to give back to the village she was born and raised in is another of Michelle’s favourite things about Fallin.

When she started Fallin Community Voice in early 2022, alongside two others, she didn’t see it growing as much as it has.

It became a registered charity in 2023 and has since organised Christmas lights, a community garden and Fallin Fun Day.

“It’s really brought the village back together,” she says.

“When I was growing up, there was a lot of community spirit and togetherness, and I think it lost that for a while.”

