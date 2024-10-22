Blairgowrie family butchers may close for repairs on shopfront hit by car

The frontage of a Blairgowrie butcher shop has been damaged after a car ploughed into the building.

Wendy Donald Family Butcher was struck by a car shortly before 7pm on Monday.

Owner Wendy Donald was alerted to the incident by a post on local Facebook group Blairgowrie whats happening in and around.

She told The Courier the store is now in need of a new shopfront and that it is a counter down.

She said: “I saw it on Facebook, then came down to the shop and got there for about 7.30pm.

“The gentleman whose car hit the building came back to speak to me.

Blairgowrie butcher shop hit by car

“He was very apologetic.

“I would imagine we will have to close for a while for repair work to be carried out which will have a massive impact on my business.

“The police were involved.

“They checked the vehicle was legal and they are now happy for the insurance company to deal with it.

“I don’t know damage costs as yet but there will be business interruption along with building a new shop front.”

Many took to social media to voice their support for Wendy.

One person said: “That’s terrible. Hope you’re all alright!”

Another said: “That’s the last thing you want Wendy, hope everything is sorted out soon.”

Wendy added: “I would also like to say thank you to all the locals who got in touch with me to tell me what had happened and thank you to everyone for their kind wishes and support we have had today (Tuesday).”