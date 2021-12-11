Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Controversial 50 megawatt Forfar battery storage plant plan could be green for go

By Graham Brown
December 11 2021, 8.15am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.15am
Locals are against the Forfar energy storage plan. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
A controversial multi-million pound Forfar energy storage plant is going before councillors with a green light recommendation.

But fire chiefs are asking its developers if the industry has learned lessons from a blaze at a similar type of facility last year.

It sent debris flying 60 feet after safety systems failed at the lithium ion facility in Liverpool.

And Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say their plans must be based on an assumption the Angus site will “go on fire at some point”.

The near 50 megawatt project would see 50 steel containers sited on land beside an existing electricity substation.

It is one of two plans lodged earlier this year for each side of the B9134 Old Brechin Road leading to Lunanhead.

But locals immediately set up a protest group over the schemes.

Forfar energy storage
Locals gathered at the site in July to protest against the plan. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The proposals have a combined value of around £50 million.

Locals’ main opposition centred around fears of a fire at the storage site.

But the technology is described as “compact, safe and reliable” by those bidding to develop in Angus.

Who is behind the plan and what does it involve?

Gigabox Developments Ltd want to build the 49.9MW development on farmland just west of the Whitehills substation.

The full site extends to just under a hectare.

Its 50 steel containers would each have a footprint of 30 square metres and be around three metres tall.

Transformers and a control building will also be sited at the CCTV-covered facility.

Energy storage
An illustration of the energy storage units and external transformers.

And the applicants say close proximity to the substation was a key factor in site selection.

It allows stored energy to be fed into the grid into the most cost-effective and efficient way.

And a saving of up to 3,300 tonnes of CO2 from the project would offset the annual electricity use of almost 4,000 homes.

Gigabox say: “Overall this is a well-conceived proposal in a relatively discrete and well-screened location.

“The project will enhance the economic development and sustainability of the local area.

“While also helping deliver the further decarbonisation of the Scottish and UK electricity sector.”

They also say any fire would be contained to a single unit.

And the firm suggest petrol or diesel vehicles are a “significantly higher” fire risk.

A full application for the rival bid by Lanarkshire-based Intelligent Land Investments Group has not yet been submitted.

The fire service response

Angus SFRS fire safety enforcement officer Paul Perrie set out the service’s position in a response to the council.

He said: “The fire safety legislation the fire service use is based upon life safety and the assumption that a fire will occur.

“Therefore, we assume that these units will go on fire at some point.

“We are aware that these sites are popping up across the country.

“There has been a fire at one of these sites in Liverpool in 2020 where the automatic suppression and alerting system both failed.

“The resultant fire and explosion threw debris in a 22m radius so it might be worthwhile asking if lessons have been learned since then and the issues remedied.

“The nearest crews that would attend a fire at the proposed site are based at Forfar.

“These crews can quickly be backed up from Kirriemuir, Brechin or even Dundee if required.”

Local concerns

Forfar Community Council’s response was one of 57 letters opposing the plan.

And concerns include the loss of agricultural land, as well as landscape and habitat impacts.

Lunanhead
Objectors gathered opposite the proposed energy storage site Pic: Kim Cessford/ DCT Media.

The B9134 is a flooding hotspot and opponents say that would not be a good mix with a battery storage plant.

Precedent for similar projects and a lack of information around decommissioning of the site have also been raised.

Planning department opinion

But conditional approval is being recommended by planning officials.

“The development would contribute towards meeting government energy targets and government guidance confirms that schemes should be supported where the technology can operate efficiently, and environmental and cumulative impacts can be satisfactorily addressed.”

A 50-year limit and full decommissioning plan for the site are among conditions being sought by officers when councillors consider the bid on Tuesday.