Controversial 50 megawatt Forfar battery storage plant plan could be green for go

A controversial multi-million pound Forfar energy storage plant is going before councillors with a green light recommendation.

But fire chiefs are asking its developers if the industry has learned lessons from a blaze at a similar type of facility last year.

It sent debris flying 60 feet after safety systems failed at the lithium ion facility in Liverpool.

And Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say their plans must be based on an assumption the Angus site will “go on fire at some point”.

The near 50 megawatt project would see 50 steel containers sited on land beside an existing electricity substation.

It is one of two plans lodged earlier this year for each side of the B9134 Old Brechin Road leading to Lunanhead.

But locals immediately set up a protest group over the schemes.

The proposals have a combined value of around £50 million.

Locals’ main opposition centred around fears of a fire at the storage site.

But the technology is described as “compact, safe and reliable” by those bidding to develop in Angus.

Who is behind the plan and what does it involve?

Gigabox Developments Ltd want to build the 49.9MW development on farmland just west of the Whitehills substation.

The full site extends to just under a hectare.

Its 50 steel containers would each have a footprint of 30 square metres and be around three metres tall.

Transformers and a control building will also be sited at the CCTV-covered facility.

And the applicants say close proximity to the substation was a key factor in site selection.

It allows stored energy to be fed into the grid into the most cost-effective and efficient way.

And a saving of up to 3,300 tonnes of CO2 from the project would offset the annual electricity use of almost 4,000 homes.

Gigabox say: “Overall this is a well-conceived proposal in a relatively discrete and well-screened location.

“The project will enhance the economic development and sustainability of the local area.

“While also helping deliver the further decarbonisation of the Scottish and UK electricity sector.”

They also say any fire would be contained to a single unit.

And the firm suggest petrol or diesel vehicles are a “significantly higher” fire risk.

A full application for the rival bid by Lanarkshire-based Intelligent Land Investments Group has not yet been submitted.

The fire service response

Angus SFRS fire safety enforcement officer Paul Perrie set out the service’s position in a response to the council.

He said: “The fire safety legislation the fire service use is based upon life safety and the assumption that a fire will occur.

“Therefore, we assume that these units will go on fire at some point.

“We are aware that these sites are popping up across the country.

“There has been a fire at one of these sites in Liverpool in 2020 where the automatic suppression and alerting system both failed.

“The resultant fire and explosion threw debris in a 22m radius so it might be worthwhile asking if lessons have been learned since then and the issues remedied.

“The nearest crews that would attend a fire at the proposed site are based at Forfar.

“These crews can quickly be backed up from Kirriemuir, Brechin or even Dundee if required.”

Local concerns

Forfar Community Council’s response was one of 57 letters opposing the plan.

And concerns include the loss of agricultural land, as well as landscape and habitat impacts.

The B9134 is a flooding hotspot and opponents say that would not be a good mix with a battery storage plant.

Precedent for similar projects and a lack of information around decommissioning of the site have also been raised.

Planning department opinion

But conditional approval is being recommended by planning officials.

“The development would contribute towards meeting government energy targets and government guidance confirms that schemes should be supported where the technology can operate efficiently, and environmental and cumulative impacts can be satisfactorily addressed.”

A 50-year limit and full decommissioning plan for the site are among conditions being sought by officers when councillors consider the bid on Tuesday.