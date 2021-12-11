Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Abandoned trolleys star in unusual charity calendar

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 11 2021, 8.28am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.15am
Lade shopping trolley
Perth woman compiles a charity calendar featuring abandoned shopping trollies.

Calendars including sunsets, snowy hills and celebrities are popular Christmas gift ideas.

But one designer from Perth has seen plenty of interest in her more unusual snaps – of abandoned shopping trolleys.

Designer and carer Cherie Gilruth began photographing trolleys she spotted on her daily walks during the first lockdown.

She made her photos into a calendar and it was so popular she has made a second one for 2022.

A seagul and a trolley
One of the trolleys in the calendar.

Cherie, 35, said: “During the first lockdown when I was going on my daily walk, I began to notice just how many abandoned trolleys there were dotted about.

“I started taking photos and videos of them and posting them to my Instagram stories. This led to my followers sending me pictures of trolleys where they were.

“With permission from the photographers, I made a fun calendar from the images.”

“The strangest one I have been sent was by my sister, it was on the roof of her next door neighbours house.”

Cherie with her calendar.

Cherie added: “Edinburgh photographer Colin Lindsay, got in touch with me about my calendar and suggested I start an Instagram page about it.

“I now have over 2,200 followers, and I get sent pictures of abandoned trolleys every day.

“His job sees him cycling up to 50km a day and he sees them everywhere, so he has now developed a very in-depth hobby of documenting the abandoned trolleys of Edinburgh.

“Its such good fun and I’m surprised with how many people entertain the idea.

“I have followers from all over the world and have been sent more than 30 pictures in one day.”

Trolleys have been found.
Cherie Gilruth has compiled a calendar featuring abandoned shopping trollies.

Lockdown played a significant role

Lockdown impacted Cherie in many ways and she was determined to make the best of a bad situation.

She was in her honours year in product design at the Duncan of Jordanstone School of Art and Design in 2020 when coronavirus hit.

But she was also working as a carer and played a frontline role throughout the pandemic.

Despite this, she also found time to help local charities.

Trollies have been photographed everywhere
Abandoned trolleys have been found all over the country.

Now she is giving back again, donating proceeds from the calendar to suicide prevention charity Lighthouse for Perth.

Cherie said: “While at university, myself and other students started a society helping poverty charities in and around Dundee.

“We collected clothes in winter and raised money every year.

“Last year I chose to help Perth Foodbank as I could see people struggling after Christmas and I raised £430.

“I’m hoping to raise more this year.”

The calendar mock-ups
The calendar will raise money for Lighthouse for Perth.

She added: “This year I’m raising for The Lighthouse for Perth, as I lost my stepbrother to suicide a few years ago, then my friend last year.

“Suicide is endemic right now and the Lighthouse do such a great job to help those in crisis situations.”

She is touting the 2021 calendar as “a suitably bleak gift for Christmas 2021” after a torrid 2 years due to COVID-19.

The calendar is available at https://trolleysgonewild.bigcartel.com/