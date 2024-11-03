3 key factors in Raith Rovers’ win over Ayr United as home comforts tell

Raith Rovers registered consecutive league victories for the first time this season with their 2-0 win against Ayr United on Friday night.

The richly-deserved triumph came just three days after the 1-0 success against Airdrie and, now sitting seventh, stretched their advantage over the Diamonds at the foot of the Championship to nine points.

Lewis Jamieson was the match-winner with a first-half double, aided and abetted by namesake Stevenson’s evergreen performance at left wing-back.

Courier Sport has taken a look back at the action to pick out the key talking points.

Case for the defence

Raith have now kept four clean sheets in the league this season.

On the previous three occasions, they had won each game 1-0. This time they had the comfort of a second-goal buffer.

There was a clear sense that Rovers were going to keep Ayr at bay.

After allowing a two-goal lead to slip against the Somerset Park side to lose in Neill Collins’ first match, there was a determination not to endure a repeat.

In their third game in just six days, Collins drafted in Liam Dick after suspension as a third central defender to bolster the rearguard action.

With Paul Hanlon and Callum Fordyce two of just four outfield players to feature in all three matches, and Ayr having had a free midweek, it was a physical and mental test to keep Ayr at bay.

But an extra body in the back line certainly appeared to help and, beyond a debatable ruled-out goal, the Honest men rarely threatened.

The Rovers players, and particularly the defenders, certainly earned their weekend off.

Double up

The victory over Ayr was the first time in six games that Raith have netted more than one goal.

Lewis Jamieson’s first strikes of his loan spell from St Mirren were as well timed as his runs into the box to finish off both moves.

Rovers have now scored ten times in 12 league games.

At the same point last season, they had 20 – double the strike rate.

There is, of course, a different manager in charge and fresh ideas and styles to implement.

That will always take time.

The hope will be that Friday night – with 12 shots and five on target – is the start of a more incisive attack.

However, the win over Airdrie – with just six shots at goal – is proof there is more than one way to secure a victory.

Ultimately, the three points, however they are earned, is the main goal, especially when Rovers are now only five points adrift of climbing into the play-off berths.

Home comforts

Friday night was the ninth game Raith have played since the appointment of Collins as manager.

Four have been on the road and five have been at Stark’s Park.

Rovers remain undefeated on home soil under Collins.

Wins over Falkirk, Airdrie and Ayr United have added to the narrow victory over Partick Thistle with John Potter at the helm back in early August.

Leads against Hamilton Accies and Queen’s Park were allowed to slip for draws, but 11 points out of a possible 15 have been earned at home with Collins in charge.

The weather was horrible in Kirkcaldy for the visit of Ayr but an impressive Raith support still turned out.

And those who did attend played their part in motivating their favourites.

It must surely have been the loudest rendition in a long time of anthem Geordie Munro as time ticked away in the second-half.

Every team needs a fortress on which to build the foundations of success. Rovers appear to have theirs at the moment.