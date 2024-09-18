Lewis Jamieson spells out experience that makes him hungry for success at Raith Rovers

Lewis Jamieson has revealed his brief brush with European football this summer has made him hungry for success at Raith Rovers.

The striker joined Raith on loan from St Mirren last month and has so far made four appearances for the Stark’s Park outfit.

The move came after the 22-year-old had been involved with the Buddies at the start of their brief adventure in the UEFA Conference League.

Jamieson was on the bench for both legs of the Paisley side’s second qualifying round victory over Valur of Iceland.

Although frustrated not to get a taste of the action in the 4-1 aggregate triumph, the marksman is ambitious to return to that stage in future.

“It was good to be in the squad for the first European tie,” he told Courier Sport.

“The games I was involved in, we got the victory and got through to the next round.

“It was a good experience and everybody that was involved enjoyed it.

“Obviously, I would have preferred to have got an opportunity to play. But that’s just how the cookie crumbles.

‘Hunger and desire’

“It gives you a taster. And, the next time, if I do get to that stage again, I’ll want to be involved more in it.

“It just gives you that hunger and desire to get back to that.”

Jamieson has quickly settled into his new surroundings at Raith, making three starts after a debut substitute’s outing against Ayr United.

Disappointingly, his arrival has coincided with four straight defeats for his adopted team. The latest came in Friday night’s Fife derby loss to Dunfermline.

However, having arrived in Fife before new manager Neill Collins, the former Clyde, Inverness Caley Thistle and Airdrie loanee is determined to prove himself in the coming weeks and months.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said, with the clear caveat of recent results. “Obviously the gaffer’s come in now and is putting his style of play onto things.

“It was just up to me, when the new gaffer came in, to show him what I can do.

“Then, ultimately, it’s his decision at the end of the day. If he likes the way I play then I’m sure I’ll be in the team.

“I just want to play as many games as I can and perform well.

“And then hopefully I can get goals and assists, and help the team get some wins and get up the top end of the table.”