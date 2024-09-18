Lewis Jamieson spells out experience that makes him hungry for success at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Jamieson spells out experience that makes him hungry for success at Raith Rovers

The striker has penned a season-long loan deal at Stark's Park.

Raith Rovers signing Lewis Jamieson, who is on loan from St Mirren.
Raith Rovers have signed Lewis Jamieson on loan from St Mirren. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Jamieson has revealed his brief brush with European football this summer has made him hungry for success at Raith Rovers.

The striker joined Raith on loan from St Mirren last month and has so far made four appearances for the Stark’s Park outfit.

The move came after the 22-year-old had been involved with the Buddies at the start of their brief adventure in the UEFA Conference League.

Jamieson was on the bench for both legs of the Paisley side’s second qualifying round victory over Valur of Iceland.

Lewis Jamieson in action for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Although frustrated not to get a taste of the action in the 4-1 aggregate triumph, the marksman is ambitious to return to that stage in future.

“It was good to be in the squad for the first European tie,” he told Courier Sport.

“The games I was involved in, we got the victory and got through to the next round.

“It was a good experience and everybody that was involved enjoyed it.

“Obviously, I would have preferred to have got an opportunity to play. But that’s just how the cookie crumbles.

‘Hunger and desire’

“It gives you a taster. And, the next time, if I do get to that stage again, I’ll want to be involved more in it.

“It just gives you that hunger and desire to get back to that.”

Jamieson has quickly settled into his new surroundings at Raith, making three starts after a debut substitute’s outing against Ayr United.

Disappointingly, his arrival has coincided with four straight defeats for his adopted team. The latest came in Friday night’s Fife derby loss to Dunfermline.

However, having arrived in Fife before new manager Neill Collins, the former Clyde, Inverness Caley Thistle and Airdrie loanee is determined to prove himself in the coming weeks and months.

Lewis Jamieson challenges Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya during the Fife derby.
Lewis Jamieson challenges Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya during the Fife derby. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said, with the clear caveat of recent results. “Obviously the gaffer’s come in now and is putting his style of play onto things.

“It was just up to me, when the new gaffer came in, to show him what I can do.

“Then, ultimately, it’s his decision at the end of the day. If he likes the way I play then I’m sure I’ll be in the team.

“I just want to play as many games as I can and perform well.

“And then hopefully I can get goals and assists, and help the team get some wins and get up the top end of the table.”

