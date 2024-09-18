‘Our cameras can be anywhere’ warning after terrierman filmed interfering with badger sett in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our cameras can be anywhere’ warning after terrierman filmed interfering with badger sett in Fife

The League Against Cruel Sports filmed Dylan Boyle on a farm near Cupar.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dylan Boyle, a badger
Dylan Boyle was found guilty of illegally interfering with a badger sett in Fife. Image: DC Thomson

A terrierman has been convicted of interfering with a badger sett in Fife.

Former gamekeeper Dylan Boyle, 51, was filmed by investigators from the League Against Cruel Sports (LACS) at a farm at Letham, near Cupar, on January 10 last year.

During a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he had denied two charges of interfering with a badger sett by digging and damaging it and obstructing access by blocking an entrance with rocks.

Boyle, of Avonbridge near Falkirk, told the trial he had been there with a terrier dog to control foxes that day.

He insisted it was not an active badger sett and he only saw fox holes.

Disputed expert evidence

The trial heard an ecologist and police officer went to the site the next day and found tell-tale signs of an active badger sett, as had an LACS investigator on the day of the offence.

The court heard key indicators included D-shaped entrance holes – fox holes are more oval-shaped – and badger hair, scratch marks, bedding material and latrines.

Prosecutor Gerard Drugan put to Boyle he was suggesting experts were wrong about the presence of badger holes, to which the accused replied: “That could have happened the night before – they (experts) were there the following day.”

Mr Drugan said: “Your position is that somehow, overnight, badgers moved into the locus and reshaped the holes?”

Boyle replied: “Yes.”

Dylan Boyle interfering with a badger sett
Boyle was caught on film by the charity. Image: Supplied

The fiscal depute said: “But (the LACS investigator) saw they were badger holes?”

Boyle, who said he had studied gamekeeping and wildlife management at college, said: “He could be wrong.”

The fiscal said: “People who have spent a long time being involved with badgers are wrong?

“(The LACS investigator) was wrong,” Boyle responded.

‘Reckless disregard’

Sheriff Mark Allan said he was satisfied it was an active badger sett on the key date and found Boyle guilty of two charges in contravention of the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

The sheriff told Boyle: “I am satisfied you both dug the badger sett and obstructed the sett and did so with reckless disregard as to the consequences of your actions.”

Making reference to Boyle’s own background, education and knowledge, the sheriff said: “You should take care, you should not show reckless disregard for what it was you were doing on that particular occasion.

“You require to be careful and ensure what you are not doing is interfering with a badger sett.”

A badger
It is illegal to interfere with badger setts without permission. Image: PA

Sentence was deferred for six months, until March 13, for Boyle to be of good behaviour.

The sheriff warned any further report of badger sett interference would mean a more serious approach taken at sentencing, with one potential option being prison.

‘Our cameras can be anywhere’

Earlier in the trial, first offender Boyle was acquitted of three other allegations he entered a terrier into a badger sett, put the dog at risk by doing so and caused an animal fight in a badger sett between a terrier and a wild fox.

Robbie Marsland, director of Scotland and Northern Ireland for LACS, welcomed the guilty verdict.

“I’m very pleased that the League Against Cruel Sports’ vigilant fieldworkers were able to provide Police Scotland with video evidence that led to this successful conviction.

“Crimes against wildlife are all too common in Scotland and I hope this case will serve to remind people like Mr Boyle that our cameras can be anywhere”.

