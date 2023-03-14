‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
March 14 2023, 3.25pm Updated: March 14 2023, 6.42pm
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.

Key members of Kinross High School’s parent council have resigned en masse over a breakdown in communications with senior staff.

Four elected members of the council – the chair, two vice-chairs and treasurer – have stepped down with immediate effect.

A damning resignation letter said: “We do not feel that we can effectively communicate with the senior leadership team of Kinross High School the views of the parent body.”

It added: “And thus are not effective at our primary objective, which is to represent the parent forum of Kinross High School.

“It has now reached a critical point where decisive action needs to be taken.

“We have discussed possible ways forward but collectively agreed that the only way to effect real change is for the whole of the elected representative to stand down.”

There was also criticism of a “lip-service” questionnaire in the letter.

A local councillor labelled the four the “backbone” of the group and expressed his shock and sadness at their decision.

Issues ‘growing in number and magnitude’

The letter from chair George Cobb was addressed to KHS‘s senior leadership team.

It was copied in to top figures in PKC’s education department as well as the four local ward councillors.

It says that issues had been “growing in number and magnitude” since the beginning of the current school year.

Only the ‘answers’ that are wanted are ultimately received and thus nothing changes.

The letter added: “We have been unable to get the parent voice heard, compounding the issues.

“Furthermore, we have deep rooted concerns about the lack of willingness of Kinross High School and the wider Scottish education system to engage meaningfully with a parent body to effect real change.

“This is not to say that schools do not engage and, indeed, we and other parents have been asked for contributions, but in such a mechanist, structured, and prescribed way that only the ‘answers’ that are wanted are ultimately received and thus nothing changes.”

Questionnaire slammed

The parent council cited two recent examples of this “engagement style at KHS”.

One was a questionnaire, published on March 7, “which only pays lip service to the large number of issues that have been raised by the parent body.”

The other was the restructure of the school and accompanying appointment of a new senior member of staff.

For this, focus groups for parents are to be held retrospectively in late March ahead of the go live date in May.

“We understand the process of restructure started late last year and no consultation was invited ahead of key decisions and no opportunity for parents to voice their
opinion,” the letter read.

Parent council ‘complicit’

Mr Cobb’s letter says issues have been growing in number and magnitude since the beginning of the 2022/23 school year.

But it admits the parent council had been “complicit in this process”.

It added: “In an effort to maintain a working relationship with KHS we have become submissive and have changed a few of our processes or failed to stop poor
procedures which have eroded our independence and silenced of the parent voice further.

“Thus, the time for change is now and we wish the new parent council when they are elected every success and we will of course do everything possible to ensure a smooth hand over.”

‘They didn’t ask for a meeting’

Kinross-shire ward Councillor Neil Freshwater (Conservative) said: “I was sorry to hear all the parent council committee of Kinross High had all stood-down suddenly.

“I know they have been doing a lot of good constructive work recently to address several issues that they had.

“Other parents have since been in touch and clearly the news is a worry to them.

“The important thing is to understand the underlying reasons for the resignations and ensure that they are not having a negative impact on the students’ education.”

Kinross-shire ward Councillor Willie Robertson (Lib Dem) said: “The four who have stood down are the backbone of the committee.

Councillor Willie Robertson.

“The dealings I have had with them in the past make me think they are dedicated and switched on.

“I have no idea what has happened to make them all stand down. They didn’t ask for a meeting with myself or any of my ward colleagues.

“It is a sad situation because they seemed quite committed and did some good work in the past.

“The school continues to function but the parent council performs a useful function in the liaison between the parents and school itself, and are a good conduit for ideas and information.”

PKC to support election

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The council has a role to offer support and advice to all parent councils and has also established a parent council chairpersons’ group and a focus group of parent council representatives which are both consulted with on a regular basis.

“Together with Kinross High School’s senior management team, we will abide by the formal constitution of the parent council and support the process of electing new representatives to continue the work of the parent council.”

