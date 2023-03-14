Huge £17m Dundee SSEN Transmission ‘operations warehouse’ approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Huge £17m Dundee SSEN Transmission ‘operations warehouse’ approved

By Jake Keith
March 14 2023, 4.04pm Updated: March 14 2023, 4.26pm
A design image of the £17m SSEN Transmission warehouse.
A design image of the £17m SSEN Transmission warehouse. Image: Baker Hicks/David Bell Planning.

Work on a new £17m SSEN Transmission warehouse in Dundee could begin by the summer after the plans were approved.

The energy firm is building the “state of the art” facility as part of its drive to reach net zero emissions.

It will be located at Claverhouse East Industrial Estate in the north of the city, accessed via Jack Martin Way.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee voted through the plans on Monday night in a meeting lasting just a few minutes.

Warehouse not expected to create many jobs

Only four full-time employees are expected to be based at the Dundee site but will still play a key role in the organisation’s operations.

SSEN Transmission says it is delighted the operations warehouse has been approved.

A design image of the warehouse seen from Jack Martin Way.
A design image of the warehouse seen from Jack Martin Way. Image: Baker Hicks/David Bell Planning.

 

A spokesperson added: “We expect that a small number of jobs will be created at our future new operations facility in the area, and follows on from our continuing wider growth as a business across the north of Scotland which in the past year has seen 400 new green jobs created across our network area.

“Construction of the warehouse will also support local jobs and the local economy.

“It is an exciting time for SSEN Transmission as we continue to expand across the north of Scotland, building an electricity transmission network to help tackle the climate emergency by connecting and transporting Scotland’s vast renewable resources to where it is needed most.”

The expected completion date of the warehouse is summer 2025.

SSEN warehouse will be size of V&A museum

The building, at 7,817 square metres, will be just shy of the size of the V&A museum of Dundee Waterfront.

It is located within the north-east area of the green network and is outwith the green circular zone within the citywide map.

A number of conditions have been attached to the plans, including upgrades to the small roundabout leading to the 9.34 acre site.

The V&A in Dundee.
The warehouse will be close to the size of the V&A museum in Dundee, seen from Fife.

Planning officers believe improvements are necessary because there will be increased traffic, including four inbound and four outbound HGV trips per day.

Transformers weighing 225 tonnes will also be delivered to and stored at the warehouse on occasion.

It marks yet another major investment by the firm which owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

It is also creating 150 new jobs in Perth and building a £15 million office block in the Fair City.

