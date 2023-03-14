Huge £17m Dundee SSEN Transmission ‘operations warehouse’ approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work on a new £17m SSEN Transmission warehouse in Dundee could begin by the summer after the plans were approved.

The energy firm is building the “state of the art” facility as part of its drive to reach net zero emissions.

It will be located at Claverhouse East Industrial Estate in the north of the city, accessed via Jack Martin Way.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee voted through the plans on Monday night in a meeting lasting just a few minutes.

Warehouse not expected to create many jobs

Only four full-time employees are expected to be based at the Dundee site but will still play a key role in the organisation’s operations.

SSEN Transmission says it is delighted the operations warehouse has been approved.

A spokesperson added: “We expect that a small number of jobs will be created at our future new operations facility in the area, and follows on from our continuing wider growth as a business across the north of Scotland which in the past year has seen 400 new green jobs created across our network area.

“Construction of the warehouse will also support local jobs and the local economy.

“It is an exciting time for SSEN Transmission as we continue to expand across the north of Scotland, building an electricity transmission network to help tackle the climate emergency by connecting and transporting Scotland’s vast renewable resources to where it is needed most.”

The expected completion date of the warehouse is summer 2025.

SSEN warehouse will be size of V&A museum

The building, at 7,817 square metres, will be just shy of the size of the V&A museum of Dundee Waterfront.

It is located within the north-east area of the green network and is outwith the green circular zone within the citywide map.

A number of conditions have been attached to the plans, including upgrades to the small roundabout leading to the 9.34 acre site.

Planning officers believe improvements are necessary because there will be increased traffic, including four inbound and four outbound HGV trips per day.

Transformers weighing 225 tonnes will also be delivered to and stored at the warehouse on occasion.

It marks yet another major investment by the firm which owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

It is also creating 150 new jobs in Perth and building a £15 million office block in the Fair City.